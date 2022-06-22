Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson, 16, Isn't Engaged to 20-Year-Old Boyfriend Despite Wearing Diamond Ring

The Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star has been spotted wearing a ring on that finger in several recent photos

There will be no wedding bells for Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson any time soon.

The former Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star isn't engaged to boyfriend Dralin Carswell, her rep confirmed to Page Six, before adding that the diamond seen on Alana's ring finger was "just a ring."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Rumors that Alana had accepted a proposal from Carswell started circling after Thompson's sister Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon shared photos of her family — including 16-year-old Alana wearing the ring in question — posing with Shannon's newborn twins.

Alana was also spotted with a ring on that finger in an Instagram post of herself and Carswell, 20, from the spring. "park dates with you are the best," she captioned the photos of herself and Carswell in matching shirts.

Though Alana has been mostly silent about her relationship with Carswell, she did share a bit about their connection with Teen Vogue in August when she told the magazine that Carswell might be her "only friend" because she doesn't trust people her age.

"To be honest, I do not have many friends. At all," she said. "Because I feel like folks are so much like, 'Oh, my God, I'm friends with Honey Boo Boo."

She added, "I don't trust nobody really, so I don't have friends."

On Tuesday, Alana shared that she and Carswell created a joint TikTok account. At the time of publishing, they had yet to upload any videos.

Alana Thompson and June Shannon Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson and Mama June Shannon | Credit: Robin L Marshall/Getty

Alana's relationship with Carswell has been subject to criticism from fans who question their four-year age gap — while Alana is still legally a minor. Alana's mom, June "Mama June" Shannon spoke about the relationship in a conversation with TooFab.

"Yes, I've met Dralin. They've been together for over a year," the Mama June: Road to Redemption star said. "People need to realize that she's going to be 17 in August and that Pumpkin and Josh were the same age as they were."

She continued, "She is getting a lot of hate because she's in an interracial relationship, he is older. But at the end of the day, Alana's not that 6-, 7-year-old child y'all fell in love with 11 years ago. Alana has grown up, she's graduating high school next year, guys!"