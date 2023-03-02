Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Involved in Car Chase Leading to Boyfriend Dralin Carswell's DUI Arrest

The 17-year-old reality TV star was in the car with Carswell during a three-mile chase, police confirmed to PEOPLE

By
Published on March 2, 2023 03:04 PM
Honey Boo Boo and her partner Dralin Carswell
Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thomson (right) poses with boyfriend Dralin Carswell. Photo: Honey Boo Boo/instagram

Police confirmed to PEOPLE that Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson's boyfriend Dralin Carswell was arrested on Tuesday for DUI, fleeing police and outstanding warrants after a three-mile car chase in Monroe County, Georgia, as first reported by local media outlet The Reporter.

Thompson, 17, who was a passenger in the car during the chase, was not charged and is only a witness in the case, according to the publication.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office Lt. John Thompson confirmed the outlet's reporting of the arrest to PEOPLE after the news broke. (PEOPLE has reached out to a representative for Thompson.)

According to The Reporter, the incident took place around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday when an officer ran the tag of a Dodge Charger in front of a gas station on Highway 24. After the police system confirmed that the owner of the car had a warrant under his name, the officer attempted to make a traffic stop, but the vehicle sped north.

Per authorities, the officer eventually used a PIT (precision immobilization technique) maneuver, spinning the car and disabling it near Hickman Road.

Carswell, 21, was arrested for DUI, fleeing, failing to maintain lanes and following too closely, according to The Reporter. He also received a speeding citation.

The outlet also reported that passenger Julian Malik Divon Williams, 24, was also arrested on outstanding warrants.

Thompson's sister Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon, who has sole custody of the reality star, reportedly picked her up at Monroe County Jail.

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson from TLC's reality TV series "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo" attends Build Brunch at Build Studio on March 14, 2019 in New York City.
Slaven Vlasic/Getty

The Toddlers & Tiaras alum has dated Carswell for two years but has been mostly silent about her relationship outside of a few interviews. In one with Teen Vogue, she revealed that Carswell might be her "only friend" because she doesn't trust people her age. "To be honest, I do not have many friends. At all," she said. "Because I feel like folks are so much like, 'Oh, my God, I'm friends with Honey Boo Boo."

She added, "I don't trust nobody really, so I don't have friends."

The pair have since been spotted together at meet-and-greet events, and took a trip to Red Rocks in Colorado last July. The couple has also been subject to criticism from fans who question their four-year age gap — since Alana is still legally a minor. Thompson's mom, June "Mama June" Shannon spoke about the relationship in a conversation with TooFab.

"Yes, I've met Dralin. They've been together for over a year," the Mama June: Road to Redemption star said. "People need to realize that she's going to be 17 in August and that Pumpkin and Josh were the same age as they were."

She continued, "She is getting a lot of hate because she's in an interracial relationship, he is older. But at the end of the day, Alana's not that 6-, 7-year-old child y'all fell in love with 11 years ago. Alana has grown up, she's graduating high school next year, guys!"

In July, Thompson told Entertainment Tonight that the "two most things that everybody is always talking about is our age gap and definitely because he's Black and I'm white and we're an interracial couple."

"I don't care," she said. "Because, like, at the end of the day, my sister approves, his mom approves, and we're happy, so what fans got to say or what haters got to say I don't really care."

