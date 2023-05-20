Entertainment TV Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Graduates from High School: 'So Proud,' Says Mama June Shannon The Here Comes Honey Boo Boo alum has documented her senior year — from yearbook photos to prom — on social media By Stephanie Wenger Stephanie Wenger Instagram Twitter Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as digital news writer, spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed to E! Online, HollywoodLife, Discover Los Angeles, Oscar.com and Hollywood.com. She appeared on air at AfterBuzz TV. She began her journalism career as an intern at Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. She graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor's in communications and received a Master's in journalism from the University of Southern California. People Editorial Guidelines and Nicholas Rice Nicholas Rice Instagram Twitter Nicholas Rice is a Staff Editor for PEOPLE Magazine. He began working with the brand as an Editorial Intern in early 2020, before later transitioning to a freelance role, and then staff positions soon after. Nicholas writes and edits anywhere between 7 to 9 stories per day on average for PEOPLE, spanning across each vertical the brand covers. Nicholas has previous work experience with Billboard, POPSUGAR, Bustle and Elite Daily. When not working, Nicholas can be found playing with his 5 dogs, listening to pop music or eating mozzarella sticks. People Editorial Guidelines Published on May 20, 2023 08:19 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: Alana Thompson/Instagram Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson is a high school graduate! The former Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star, 17, graduated from Wilkinson County High School in McIntyre, Georgia, on Saturday. In attendance at the ceremony were Thompson's mother, Mama June Shannon, and sister, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon, who each shared video from the event on Instagram. In the clips, Alana can be seen in a yellow cap and gown receiving her high school diploma. "I'm so proud of her she is our 2023 graduate and yes we was hollering the whole time WTG LANA," June, 43, captioned her post, adding in the comments section, "AND YALL KNOW I SCREAMED WORK IT SMOOCHIE ONE LAST TIME" — a reference to her infamous catchphrase. In her own post, Lauryn, 23, wrote, "To say im proud would be an understatement. To be there a witness this next chapter I'm amazed. Amazed at how much you've grown, how beautiful your soul is, & most importantly how far youve come against all odds. To hear your name be called & to watch you walk im honored truly. I cant wait to see what this next chapter in your life holds. Please always know im your biggest fan & always & forever gonna be screaming the loudest for you. I love you lana 🥰." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. The milestone comes less than a month after Alana shared an Instagram carousel of her pre-graduation prep. In several snapshots, she posed in a bright pink cap and gown while in other pictures, she sported a senior sweatshirt with jeans that read "Senior" on one leg and "Class of 2023" on the other. "I have less than 30 days until I graduate. I am so proud of myself and how far I have [come]," Alana captioned the post. "There were points that I didn't even think I would make it this far but I made it. 🎓" Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Shows Off Graduation Regalia: 'Didn't Even Think I Would Make It This Far' In the lead-up to graduation, the reality star also attended her prom with boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 21, with the beaming support of her family. For the occasion, Alana wore a pink, mermaid-style dress that featured a beaded bodice. She sported a half-up ponytail hairstyle and complemented her dress with matching pink eye makeup and nails. In one photo, Alana posed with June and her new husband, Justin Stroud. The trio smiled as Alana stood in the center and put her arms around the couple. Lauryn, who is Alana's legal guardian, was there for photos, too, according to a since-deleted Instagram post by Alana. Honey Boo Boo Goes to Prom! See Alana Thompson All Glammed Up Beside Mama June Shannon Back in August, Lauryn shared a gallery of photos on Instagram showing Alana posing for her last set of high school yearbook pictures. "Today my not so little sister had senior pictures done🥺❤️" she captioned the post. "I'm so proud of how far you've come against all odds that have been thrown at you," she added. "Here to Alana's last year of high school. Excuse me while I ugly cry lol ❤️. We love our lana @honeybooboo"