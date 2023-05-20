Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Graduates from High School: 'So Proud,' Says Mama June Shannon

The Here Comes Honey Boo Boo alum has documented her senior year — from yearbook photos to prom — on social media

Published on May 20, 2023 08:19 PM
Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson
Photo: Alana Thompson/Instagram

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson is a high school graduate!

The former Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star, 17, graduated from Wilkinson County High School in McIntyre, Georgia, on Saturday.

In attendance at the ceremony were Thompson's mother, Mama June Shannon, and sister, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon, who each shared video from the event on Instagram. In the clips, Alana can be seen in a yellow cap and gown receiving her high school diploma.

"I'm so proud of her she is our 2023 graduate and yes we was hollering the whole time WTG LANA," June, 43, captioned her post, adding in the comments section, "AND YALL KNOW I SCREAMED WORK IT SMOOCHIE ONE LAST TIME" — a reference to her infamous catchphrase.

In her own post, Lauryn, 23, wrote, "To say im proud would be an understatement. To be there a witness this next chapter I'm amazed. Amazed at how much you've grown, how beautiful your soul is, & most importantly how far youve come against all odds. To hear your name be called & to watch you walk im honored truly. I cant wait to see what this next chapter in your life holds. Please always know im your biggest fan & always & forever gonna be screaming the loudest for you. I love you lana 🥰."

The milestone comes less than a month after Alana shared an Instagram carousel of her pre-graduation prep.

In several snapshots, she posed in a bright pink cap and gown while in other pictures, she sported a senior sweatshirt with jeans that read "Senior" on one leg and "Class of 2023" on the other.

"I have less than 30 days until I graduate. I am so proud of myself and how far I have [come]," Alana captioned the post. "There were points that I didn't even think I would make it this far but I made it. 🎓"

In the lead-up to graduation, the reality star also attended her prom with boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 21, with the beaming support of her family.

For the occasion, Alana wore a pink, mermaid-style dress that featured a beaded bodice. She sported a half-up ponytail hairstyle and complemented her dress with matching pink eye makeup and nails.

In one photo, Alana posed with June and her new husband, Justin Stroud. The trio smiled as Alana stood in the center and put her arms around the couple.

Lauryn, who is Alana's legal guardian, was there for photos, too, according to a since-deleted Instagram post by Alana.

Back in August, Lauryn shared a gallery of photos on Instagram showing Alana posing for her last set of high school yearbook pictures.

"Today my not so little sister had senior pictures done🥺❤️" she captioned the post.

"I'm so proud of how far you've come against all odds that have been thrown at you," she added. "Here to Alana's last year of high school. Excuse me while I ugly cry lol ❤️. We love our lana @honeybooboo"

