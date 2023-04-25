Honey Boo Boo Goes to Prom! See Alana Thompson All Glammed Up Beside Mama June Shannon

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson is celebrating her senior year in style!

The Here Comes Honey Boo Boo alum attended her prom last weekend, with boyfriend Dralin Carswell as her date, and her family showed their support in some pre-prom photos.

For the occasion, Thompson, 17, wore a pink, mermaid-style dress that featured a beaded bodice. She sported a half-up ponytail hairstyle, and complimented her dress with matching pink eye makeup and nails.

In one photo, Thompson posed with her mother, Mama June Shannon, and June's new husband, Justin Stroud. The trio smiled as Thompson stood in the center and put her arms around the couple.

Another photo showed Thompson's unique prom accessory: a white horse decorated with pink and purple flowers and feathers.

The reality star's legal guardian, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird, was there for photos, too, according to a since-deleted Instagram post by Thompson.

Though Thompson brought Carswell, 21, as her date, their relationship has been subject to criticism by some fans because of their four-year age difference.

The former pageant girl shared her opinion on the matter in conversation with Entertainment Tonight last year saying, the "two most things that everybody is always talking about is our age gap and definitely because he's Black and I'm white and we're an interracial couple."

"I don't care," she said. "Because, like, at the end of the day, my sister approves, his mom approves, and we're happy, so what fans got to say or what haters got to say I don't really care."

Mama June approved, too. "People need to realize that she's going to be 17 in August and that Pumpkin and Josh were the same age as they were," she told TooFab in 2022. "She is getting a lot of hate because she's in an interracial relationship, he is older. But at the end of the day, Alana's not that 6-, 7-year-old child y'all fell in love with 11 years ago. Alana has grown up, she's graduating high school next year, guys!"

Mama June: Family Crisis premieres May 5 at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.