The 16-year-old has been living with older sister Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon for years since Mama June was arrested in 2019 on drug charges

Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Fears She Can't Count on Mama June: 'It's Never Nothing Different'

The 16-year-old gives an update on the strained mother-daughter relationship in a new sneak peek at Friday's Mama June: Road to Redemption exclusively shared by Entertainment Tonight.

"A lot has happened, but I'm kind of over it at this point," says the former child pageant queen, who has been living with older sister Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon for years since Mama June was arrested in 2019 on charges of possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

Though Mama June, 42, has been prioritizing sobriety and working on their relationship, Alana has a hard time deciding how much she should let her mom back into her life.

"I'm at the age where I'm not like sitting there, like, 'Oh, I just wish my mommy was going to come home,'" she says. "Mama's going to do what Mama's going to do whether we tell her not to or not."

She notes, "I'm going to graduate soon, but, like, should I even invite you to my graduation because are you even going to come?"

After sitting with that big question for a beat, she acknowledges, "She's not going to be there just because she wants to be there."

Pumpkin, 22, and her husband, Joshua Efird also share a separate, emotional conversation with Alana's therapist Dr. Ish — though Alana is not in a headspace to cooperate with the surprise visit.

"I'm a little mad that Pumpkin didn't tell me that Dr. Ish was here because at this point, I'm tired of talking about mama," she shared. "It's never nothing different with her, so, whatever, I guess I'll just sit here and get through this conversation as fast as possible."

A judge in the family's home state of Georgia granted Pumpkin sole custody of Alana on April 11.

Mama June, however, explained after the ruling that she didn't "lose custody" of Alana — rather Alana chose to stay with her Lauryn, who had taken care of her for several years as June struggled with addiction.

"At the age of 12, you're able to make your choice, so Alana made that choice to stay in that environment," she told Page Six earlier this month. "It's not like I don't see Alana, it's not that I don't talk to her because I do see her, I do talk to her, we do communicate."

She added, "Pumpkin stepping up, I'm very grateful because it could've turned into a bad situation. At the time Alana went to go live with Pumpkin at the beginning, I couldn't even take care of my own self, more less take care of anybody else."

