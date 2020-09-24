Season 2 of The Kominsky Method premiered on Netflix in October 2019

Alan Arkin Is Leaving The Kominsky Method Ahead of Third and Final Season

Alan Arkin is saying goodbye to The Kominsky Method.

A rep for the star confirms to PEOPLE that Arkin, 86, will not be returning to the Netflix series ahead of its third and final season.

It is not immediately clear as to what led to Arkin's departure.

Arkin's character Norman Newlander will be written off in the upcoming season, Deadline reported. According to the outlet, Arkin's exit was in the works before the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic forced production on several tv shows and films to shut down.

It was announced in July that The Kominsky Method would be ending after season 3.

"The Kominsky Method has been a true passion project for me, and it's been an incredible experience to see the warm response from both audiences and critics. I'm excited to wrap up the story with this final chapter," creator and executive producer Chuck Lorre said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Kominsky Method, which first premiered in November 2018, follows aging actor Sandy Kominsky, played by Michael Douglas, who now makes a living as an acting coach. Arkin starred as Sandy's agent and friend. The first season saw Norman recover from the loss of his wife and his own health issues.

Arkin was nominated for a Golden Globe award for his performance as Norman in 2020 and 2019. He also scored two Emmy nominations for the role.