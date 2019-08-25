Alan Alda Shares Adorable Throwback Video of Him Tap-Dancing with Granddaughter

Image zoom Alan Alda/Twitter

Alan Alda is already an accomplished actor, director and screenwriter, but perhaps he could consider adding dancer to his resumé.

The M*A*S*H star, 83, shared a sweet throwback video on Twitter Saturday, showing off his tap-dancing skills with a very special partner: his granddaughter.

“I love this video,” he wrote. “My granddaughter and I trying a way-under-rehearsed tap routine when she was about 9. One performance only in the garage.”

In the clip, Alda and his granddaughter complete a variety of tap moves, including shuffles and jumps, as onlookers laugh.

I love this video. My granddaughter and I trying a way-under-rehearsed tap routine when she was about 9. One performance only in the garage. pic.twitter.com/O40gvJcyNR — Alan Alda (@alanalda) August 24, 2019

The two even hold hands, and Alda at one point fails to realize he’s approaching a wall, and hilariously backs up into it.

It’s unclear which granddaughter Alda is dancing with, though he has eight grandchildren thanks to daughters Beatrice, Eve and Elizabeth, whom he shares with wife Arlene.

RELATED: Alan Alda Attends SAG Awards Red Carpet With Grandkids After Revealing Parkinson’s Diagnosis

Several members of the third generation of Aldas accompanied their grandfather to the 25th annual SAG Awards in January, where he received the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Image zoom Dan MacMedan/Getty Images

“Some of them are missing,” Alda told PEOPLE at the time. “It’s really special. Everybody always talks about fellow actors being involved in the choice, but it really makes an impression on you when you’re an actor and I’m very touched by it.”

Alda, who hosts the podcast Clear+Vivid, has remained active since he revealed in 2018 that he’d been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2015.

RELATED: Alan Alda Has No Intention of Letting Parkinson’s Slow Him Down: ‘My Life Hasn’t Changed Much’

At the time, he said he was following doctor’s orders in staying active, and still took boxing lessons three days a week, played singles tennis twice a week, juggled and took a mild pill.

“My life hasn’t changed much,” the acting legend told PEOPLE in January. “I just applied my curiosity to it. I’m constantly reading and trying to figure out the best approaches. So far it’s really interesting. I think it’s helped me understand a little better that everybody has something they’re coping with.”