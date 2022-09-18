Alan Alda Reunites with 'M*A*S*H' Costar Mike Farrell for Show's 50th Anniversary: 'Changed Our Lives'

Alan Alda is reuniting with an old pal from the 4077th Mobile Army Surgical Hospital.

The Golden Globe winner, 86, celebrated the 50th anniversary of his beloved show M*A*S*H on Friday with his costar Mike Farrell and some red wine, sharing a photo of the reunion on Twitter.

"Mike Farrell and I today toasting the 50th anniversary of the show that changed our lives - and our brilliant pals who made it what it was. MASH was a great gift to us," Alda wrote.

M*A*S*H ran for 11 seasons on CBS from 1972 to 1983, adapted from the 1970 movie of the same name. It followed a team of doctors and medical support staff working at the 4077th Mobile Army Surgical Hospital in Uijeongbu, South Korea during the Korean War.

Alda recently reflected on the show for the milestone anniversary during an interview with The New York Times.

"Aside from really good writing and good acting and good directing, the element that really sinks in with an audience is that, as frivolous as some of the stories are, underneath it is an awareness that real people lived through these experiences, and that we tried to respect what they went through," Alda explained. "I think that seeps into the unconscious of the audience."

Alda, who revealed his diagnosis with Parkinson's disease in 2018, previously told PEOPLE the disease isn't slowing him down.

"I'm busy," he said in 2019. "I do occasionally do nothing and sit around. But I believe in doing everything in moderation, including moderation. So far it's working."

"My life hasn't changed much. I just applied my curiosity to it. I'm constantly reading and trying to figure out the best approaches. So far it's really interesting. I think it's helped me understand a little better that everybody has something they're coping with," Alda added.