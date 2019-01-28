In 2019, Tom Hanks presented Alda with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

"You know, it's really hard to describe to you what it feels like to look out and see my fellow actors, my colleagues, my heroes, to welcome me up there like this. It's an extraordinary feeling," he said. "The thing is this comes at a time where I've had a chance to look back at my life and to think about what it's meant to be an actor. I see more than ever now how proud I am to be a member of our brotherhood and sisterhood of actors."