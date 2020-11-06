Al Roker's Today Show Colleagues Send Him Love After He Reveals Prostate Cancer Diagnosis

"We know you will beat this prostrate cancer and be back in no time," Savannah Guthrie wrote on Instagram

Al Roker is getting through a tough time in his life with the support of his Today show family.

On Friday morning, the 66-year-old weatherperson revealed that he's been diagnosed with prostate cancer during the Today show broadcast, adding that he'll undergo surgery next week to have his prostate removed.

Roker said he wanted to publicly share his health battle to raise awareness about the form of cancer, which affects one in nine men.

"It's a good news bad news kind of thing," he said. "Good news is we caught it early. Not-great news is that it's a little aggressive, so I'm going to be taking some time off to take care of this."

Following the reveal of his cancer diagnosis, Roker's Today show colleagues shared messages of love and hope for the star, including Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Carson Daly.

During the broadcast, Guthrie, 48, shared a short but sweet message with Roker, before she asked him what his follow up steps will be after revealing the news of his cancer.

"We love you so much, Al," she said.

Also, posting to Instagram shortly after Roker's reveal, Guthrie shared a picture of herself beside Roker as the two grinned while together at the Universal Orlando Resort in Florida.

"I adore you, dearest @alroker," she wrote. "We know you will beat this prostrate cancer and be back in no time. All our love and prayers. And thanks for sharing your journey so that others may be helped too. So much respect. ❤️"

Kotb, 56, also shared a sweet message with Roker during the Today show broadcast, where she praised him for always being there for others during their times of need.

"Anybody on this staff who's ever been through anything, one of your first calls you ever get is from this guy right here," she said, referring to Roker.

"That's true," Daly, 47, chimed in.

Kotb continued, "So we're all here for you too, honey."

Other famous faces later sent caring messages to Roker, commenting on PEOPLE's Instagram post about the television personality's diagnosis.

"God bless you Al!! God's got this," Viola Davis wrote as Chrissy Metz added, "Sending you healing light and love, Al! You got this!"

Dwayne Johnson similarly chimed in with a message of support, writing, "Stay strong, my friend."

Kaley Cuoco then responded to the news by posting a string of crying emojis on the post.

During the Today broadcast, Roker's doctor, Dr. Vincent Laudone, said his cancer "appears somewhat limited or confined to the prostate."

"Fortunately his cancer appears somewhat limited or confined to the prostate, but because it's more aggressive, we wanted to treat it, and after discussion regarding all of the different options — surgery, radiation, focal therapy — we settled on removing the prostate," Laudone explained.

The cancer was detected during a routine physical when his doctor found that he had an "elevated prostate-specific antigen (PSA)" in his bloodwork results. The father of three, who is married to ABC News' Deborah Roberts, then had an MRI and a biopsy that confirmed the cancer on Sept. 29.