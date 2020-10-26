Al Roker and Wife Deborah Roberts Accompany Son Nick to Vote for the First Time: 'We Did It'

Al Roker and his wife Deborah Roberts' son Nick has hit an important life milestone.

On Sunday, the Today weatherman, 66, revealed that Nick, who turned 18 in July, voted for the first time ahead of the 2020 presidential election on Nov. 3.

Roker celebrated the moment by sharing a selfie with Roberts and Nick, who has special needs, all wearing matching "I voted" stickers on Instagram.

"Well, we did it," Roker captioned the post. "@nickroker155 voted for the first [time] and @debrobertsabc and I voted early."

Roberts, an ABC reporter, also shared the news on her own Instagram account, posting a photo of just Nick smiling proudly with his sticker.

In her post, Roberts, 60, said she and her family waited three hours to cast their votes, but that it was "worth it."

"The face of pride... happiness and accomplishment. After a 3 hour wait... a double line that wrapped around the block twice... Nick voted for the first time. He reports that his feet hurt a bit... but it felt good and was worth it! #proud #voter."

The occasion comes after the couple marked a milestone of their own last month.

Roker and Roberts, who tied the knot in 1995, celebrated 25 years of marriage and wished each other a happy anniversary on social media.

"It couldn't possibly have been 25 years ago. Could it?? 25 years of love, laughter, peaks, valleys, discovery, bewilderment, bliss, struggle and all that this journey offers," Roberts wrote alongside a series of throwback photos of herself and Roker on their wedding day.