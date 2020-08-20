Al Roker's Silliest and Sweetest Throwback Photos Through the Years
The forecast for the Today weatherman is Happy with a chance of Birthday
Extra, Extra! Read All About It!
Roker looked ready to take on the day in June 1988.
The Room Where It Happens
Roker spoke about global warming at the White House in 1998 after being invited along with other meteorologists by Bill Clinton.
A Couple of Love Birds
Al Roker and Deborah Roberts have been married for nearly 25 years. Here they are in 1998, looking dapper at the 3rd Great Party to Save the Nature Conservancy Benefit at Central Park in N.Y.C.
Wedded Bliss
In an Instagram post on their 24th wedding anniversary, Roker wrote of his wife, "24 years ago today, @debrobertsabc changed my life forever and I am forever grateful. #happyanniversary to the most wonderful #mom #friend #wife #partner."
It's Always Sunny
Katie Couric, Bryant Gumbel and Roker host Today in Phoenix, Arizona in May 1996.
It's a Bird, It's a Plane...
...It's Al Roker dressed as Superman alongside Natalie Morales (as Justin Bieber) in 2010.
Sing Out
This photo of Roker with Neil Diamond in 2005 is "So good! So good! So good!" just like "Sweet Caroline" herself.
Legends Only
Ann Curry, Al Roker and Katie Couric dress up as Audrey Hepburn, Batman and Marilyn Monroe, respectively during The Today Show's Halloween Episode in 2005.
Happiest of Holidays
Curry and Roker are all smiles celebrating Christmas at Rockefeller Center in 2006.
Birthday Boy
Roker celebrated his 56th birthday on Today ten years ago!
Going for Gold
Roker and Couric pose with the U.S. Women's Hockey Team during the 2005 Winter Olympics in Turin, Italy.
Family Fun
Roker posted a sweet throwback of his family enjoying the 2003 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.