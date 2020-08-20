Al Roker's Silliest and Sweetest Throwback Photos Through the Years

The forecast for the Today weatherman is Happy with a chance of Birthday 

By Andrea Wurzburger
Updated August 20, 2021 10:33 AM

Extra, Extra! Read All About It!

Credit: Barbara Alper/Getty Images

Roker looked ready to take on the day in June 1988. 

The Room Where It Happens

Roker spoke about global warming at the White House in 1998 after being invited along with other meteorologists by Bill Clinton.

A Couple of Love Birds

Credit: Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Al Roker and Deborah Roberts have been married for nearly 25 years. Here they are in 1998, looking dapper at the 3rd Great Party to Save the Nature Conservancy Benefit at Central Park in N.Y.C. 

Wedded Bliss

In an Instagram post on their 24th wedding anniversary, Roker wrote of his wife, "24 years ago today, @debrobertsabc changed my life forever and I am forever grateful. #happyanniversary to the most wonderful #mom #friend #wife #partner."

It's Always Sunny

Katie Couric, Bryant Gumbel and Roker host Today in Phoenix, Arizona in May 1996. 

It's a Bird, It's a Plane...

Credit: Brian Killian/WireImage

...It's Al Roker dressed as Superman alongside Natalie Morales (as Justin Bieber) in 2010. 

Sing Out

Credit: Scott Gries/Getty Images

This photo of Roker with Neil Diamond in 2005 is "So good! So good! So good!" just like "Sweet Caroline" herself. 

Legends Only

Credit: James Devaney/WireImage

Ann Curry, Al Roker and Katie Couric dress up as Audrey Hepburn, Batman and Marilyn Monroe, respectively during The Today Show's Halloween Episode in 2005. 

Happiest of Holidays

Credit: Virginia Sherwood/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Curry and Roker are all smiles celebrating Christmas at Rockefeller Center in 2006.  

Birthday Boy

Credit: Janette Pellegrini/FilmMagic

Roker celebrated his 56th birthday on Today ten years ago! 

Going for Gold

Credit: Carlo Allegri/Getty Images

Roker and Couric pose with the U.S. Women's Hockey Team during the 2005 Winter Olympics in Turin, Italy. 

Family Fun

Roker posted a sweet throwback of his family enjoying the 2003 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. 

By Andrea Wurzburger