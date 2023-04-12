Al Roker Tells 'Today' Show Co-Hosts 'Nobody Cares!' After TMI Chat About Spring Cleaning

The beloved weatherman could only take so much household patter from Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager before he had a hilarious outburst on air

By
Published on April 12, 2023 02:23 PM
al roker, hoda kotb, jenna bush hager

Al Roker has his limits!

After listening to a tangent-heavy conversation about spring cleaning between his Today co-hosts Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager, the veteran TV personality playfully popped off.

"Nobody cares!" Roker exclaimed. Even the show's official Twitter page noted that the ladies went a little "off track" on Wednesday, captioning the hilarious clip with a mention of Roker at a "loss for words."

Initially starting off the home organization segment on topic, the ladies then went off on side convos about Bush Hager's cat leashes and Guthrie's closet, with Kotb then taking over the chat and comparing cleaning to ex-boyfriends. "If you want something new in your life, make room for it," she said.

"I will say, I make my kids lay out their outfits before bed," Bush Hager added, steering the discussion by offering advice on how she helps keep her kids organized. Then the trio even got down and dirty about their kids forgetting to flush the toilet before Kotb, 58, finally tossed to Roker.

"Oh my God!" said the beloved weatherman, 68, as the three moms laughed. Guthrie, 51, teased: "What, you don't remember those days?" And Bush Hager, 41, followed up: "What, you don't like what we're saying?"

"I don't remember," he said, covering his face with both hands. "You decluttered my mind, I can't think of anything!"

"Jeez!" Roker added.

"Which part? The whole thing?" Guthrie asked.

"Hold on. Just a second," Roker said, proceeding to walk to the side of his weather display, pretending to hit his head on the apparatus. "I'm speaking for every guy out there: Nobody cares!"

"Thank you Al Roker!" a male follower commented on The Today Show's Twitter, while another male fan shared: "Al was spot on. I zoned out too! Lol. That conversation veered off ten ways in five minutes."

TODAY -- Pictured: Hoda Kotb and Al Roker on Friday, September 15, 2017
Nathan Congleton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty

Despite Roker's seeming annoyance at his co-hosts, he then shared a side-by-side view of his newly organized pantry at the beginning of this year.

In a Jan. 3 Instagram post, Roker hilariously admitted a lot of the products he found were expired.

"This morning, with a nudge from [my wife Deborah Roberts] I got up early and went through our pantry to reduce clutter and get rid of expired cans and bottles," he captioned his post. "Not proud but more than a few were dated 2019!!"

Roker's pantry featured many kitchen staples, including Rao's pasta sauce, Skippy peanut butter and Maxwell House coffee.

Some of the newly curated shelves showcased clear, labeled containers housing everything from cereal and farro to brown rice and couscous.

Roker's social media share came ahead of his first in-studio appearance in two months since he wound up in the hospital in November for blood clots in his leg and lungs.

With an all-clear from his doctors, co-anchors Guthrie, Kotb and Craig Melvin announced the happy news of Roker's return on the Jan. 3 episode of the NBC morning show.

"We have some great news to share this morning: Al is coming back to the show," Guthrie said.

"Everyone's like, 'When when?' Well, we have our date," Kotb added. "He'll be here Friday. He'll be right here in Studio 1A. This is his place. He'll be in his seat, right where he belongs. I cannot wait for that."

