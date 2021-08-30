Viewers expressed concern on social media as 67-year-old Al Roker was pummeled by harsh winds and waves on Louisiana's Lake Pontchartrain during live coverage for Meet the Press

Al Roker Says 'Screw You' to Critics Calling Him Too Old to Cover Hurricane Ida

Age is nothing but a number for Al Roker.

The veteran meteorologist, 67, became a trending Twitter topic on Sunday while reporting from New Orleans as Hurricane Ida, a Category 4 storm, made landfall in Louisiana.

Viewers expressed concern for Roker in the dangerous conditions as he was pummeled by the harsh winds and waves on Lake Pontchartrain during live coverage for Meet the Press.

"Al Roker is almost 70 years old, why is this necessary?" one person tweeted. Another commented, "Maybe let's not. A 70-year-old in the eye of the hurricane isn't that much fun to see."

Others also called out NBC for putting Roker in the field during the storm.

But the Today co-host later reassured fans he was safe in an appearance on The Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart. Roker even confirmed he went willingly into the natural disaster.

"I volunteered to come out here," he said. "This is what I do. I've done this for 40 years. We all make sure we're safe, we're not going to do something that's gonna put ourselves in harm's way. As much as l love weather and I love NBC, I'm not gonna risk my life for it."

He continued by mocking the remarks about his age, saying in response, "Well, hey guess what? Screw you! Okay! Try to keep up!"

Roker had more words on Instagram for those suggesting he was too old for the position as he shared a video of his boots filled with water from the hurricane.

He wrote in the caption, "For all those worried about me out on #lakepontchartrain a) I volunteered to do this. Part of the job. B) My crew and I were safe and we are back at our hotel and c) for those who think I'm too old to be doing this, try and keep up."

The "extremely dangerous" Hurricane Ida made landfall at Port Fourchon just before 1 p.m. local time on Sunday with sustained winds as fast as 150 mph and a minimum central pressure of 930 mb, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).