Al Roker Says' Today' Show Co-Host Hoda Kotb Will 'Be Just Fine' amid Her 'Family Health Matter'

Al Roker is showing his support for his longtime Today show peer Hoda Kotb.

The host and weatherman, 68, spoke with Page Six about Kotb's well-being — as the anchor has been absent from live airways since Feb. 17 due to a "family health matter."

"She's going to be just fine," Roker told the outlet on Friday. "She's dealing with what she's gotta deal with and all will be good."

Hoda Kotb (left) stands with Al Roker (right) during an NBC taping. Ralph Bavaro/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Until this past Wednesday, Kotb's leave hadn't been explained to viewers, as Savannah Guthrie and company simply said she was "out."

Members from the Today family, including Craig Melvin and Sheinelle Jones, have been filling in for Kotb, 58, beside Guthrie, 51 — who has not been present on television since she stepped away from the morning show on Tuesday due to a positive COVID test.

"We know a lot of you have been wondering how she's doing," Melvin, 43, told viewers Wednesday of Kotb. "We can tell you that Hoda's okay. She's got a family health matter that she's been dealing with, so we look forward to seeing Hoda and Savannah back at the desk real, real soon."

Today co-host Jenna Bush Hager also promised at the time that Kotb will "be back, right here, very, very soon."

"And we just want to let you all know that we heard you, and Hoda is okay. She's just got a family health matter that she's been dealing with," Bush Hager, 41, said. "... We adore her, we're sending our love to her."

Willie Geist added: "Can't wait to see her back here. We love you very much, Hoda."

After her last live taping, fans haven't seen much of Kotb outside of a pre-recorded interview that Kotb did with John Easterling and Chloe Lattanzi (the husband and daughter of the late Olivia Newton-John), a pre-taped segment with Bush Hager on Feb. 20, and a few inspirational messages she shared on social media.

"Choose hope," an Instagram message on Monday read. On Sunday she shared, "Sometimes miracles are just good people with kind hearts."

"Here's to strong women. May we know them. May we be them. May we raise them," Kotb's post on Feb. 24 said. "I see you… you strong women ❤️."

Other posts this week have been about how "dark clouds" move on, while one pointedly showed a child figure being told, "One day you will see just how brave you have been."