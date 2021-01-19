Al Roker Receives COVID-19 Vaccine on Today Two Months After Surgery for Prostate Cancer

The Today co-host, 66, received the Pfizer vaccine at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City

Al Roker has received his first dose of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.

On Tuesday, the Today co-host joined the morning show from Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City where he explained how he registered for the vaccine and spoke to Hospital Medical Director Dr. Daniel Baker before getting the shot in his left arm.

Roker, 66, shared that he qualified to get the vaccine as he is over 65 years old, which allowed him to sign up for an appointment on the New York state health website over the weekend.

However, the Today co-host —who underwent a five-hour surgery to remove his prostate and several lymph-nodes after he was diagnosed with prostate cancer in November — noted that it was not so easy to secure a spot and had to "hit refresh on the browser" all weekend long until given a slot at Lenox Hill.

While preparing to get the shot for the Today segment, Roker asked Baker about the safety of the vaccine.

"The clinical trials really showed its efficacy and we've seen hundreds of thousands of doses since and everybody's doing rather quite well," Baker assured the TV personality.

Baker also noted the importance of wearing a mask even after receiving the vaccine.

"It is a key component of keeping us all safe," he said.

Roker then sat down next to one of the nurses as he prepared to receive the shot in his left deltoid muscle.

"Will I get a Hello Kitty Band-Aid?" he teased.

Roker proceeded to receive the shot, which took less than five seconds and called the nurse "a pro" as she put a "generic Band-Aid" on his arm. The nurse also told Roker that she was feeling "good" after getting the shot for herself.

The Today co-host joins a list of celebrities over the age of 65 who have gotten the vaccine, including Steve Martin, Judi Dench and Martha Stewart.

In a series of tweets posted Sunday, Martin jokingly shared the "good news" and "bad news" about getting the vaccine, writing, "I just got vaccinated! Bad news: I got it because I'm 75. Ha!"

"The operation in NYC was smooth as silk (sorry about the cliché @BCDreyer!) and hosted to perfection by the US Army and National Guard," Martin continued. "Thank you all, and thank you science."

In a recent interview with BBC News, Dench, 86 said that she has had one dose of the vaccine and will get the booster dose in several weeks.

On Jan. 11, Stewart, 79, shared a video of herself getting the vaccine at the Martha Stewart Center for Living in New York City, assuring the public that she "waited in line with the others" and did not "[jump] the line."

Currently, health-care workers, nursing-home residents, teachers, school staff, first responders, public-transit workers, public-safety workers and people over 65 are eligible for the vaccine in New York City. But even for those groups, getting an appointment has been difficult due to demand and issues with the website.