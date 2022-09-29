Al Roker Has 'Mild Symptoms' After Testing Positive for COVID: 'He Feels Well'

Meteorologist Bill Karins is standing in for Al Roker on the Today show as historic Hurricane Ian makes landfall

By
Published on September 29, 2022 10:16 AM
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 11: Al Roker attends the 70th anniversary celebration of NBC's "Today" at The Paley Center for Media on May 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Al Roker has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Today show team addressed the weatherman's absence on Thursday morning's episode, confirming that Roker, 68, is sitting out of Hurricane Ian coverage due to the virus.

"Some people have been wondering during the storm, 'Where is Al?' Al happened to test positive for COVID," Hoda Kotb said. "We're happy to say he's feeling fine, just mild symptoms. He's home."

Stand-in meteorologist Bill Karins said he's been in communication with Roker as to how to cover the devastation of the Florida hurricane.

"He's been sending us notes," Karins said. "He wants to be here, he feels well."

Al Roker
Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

He then joked, "I can only imagine the step count in his house, just going back and forth. But Al's helped us bring an incredible weather team here at NBC News and we're helping you get through this storm."

Karins ended with a note directly to Roker. "And Al, we'll see you back here very soon," he added.

At the time of publishing, Roker had not updated his social media followers with any information on his positive COVID test or symptoms. But he did share a weather screen on Monday of Hurricane Ian, which was still measured as a tropical storm at the time.

Roker is far from the first Today show staple to test positive for COVID. Kotb was quarantined for the virus in January. She said she was "feeling good" during the breakthrough case.

Savannah Guthrie tested positive in May, marking her second time tackling the virus. Her diagnosis occurred two days before Mother's Day.

Jenna Bush Hager was also absent from the series for a time in April after contracting COVID. "We should point out, by the way, Jenna's not here. Jenna got COVID," Kotb said at the time. "She's doing great."

There's no word yet on when Roker will be back on set.

