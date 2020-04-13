Al Roker Says 'No Wedding Plans Yet' for Daughter Courtney After Engagement amid Coronavirus

Al Roker couldn’t be happier for his daughter.

The NBC co-host’s daughter Courtney got engaged over the weekend to her boyfriend, Wesley Laga. The longtime meteorologist discussed the exciting news on the Today show Monday, saying he couldn’t be “more pleased” with his future son-in-law.

“He’s a terrific young man, and he makes my daughter very happy. We could not be more pleased,” he said.

But in light of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Al said the lovebirds are holding off on any wedding planning for the time being.

“Obviously, no plans for the wedding yet because we don’t know when we are all going to be able to get together,” he said. “But we are looking forward to Wes and his family joining our family in the not-so-distant future.”

Courtney announced the engagement on Instagram, explaining that the couple originally planned to be in Paris but had to cancel their trip due to the global pandemic.

“Life sometimes takes you in a different direction for a reason,” Courtney wrote. “We should have been in Paris, but with how the world is at the moment, it was placed on hold. Instead, Wes brought Paris to me with the music, lights and live cam shot of the Eiffel Tower on our TV.”

“I said yes to my best friend last night and I am over the moon!” she added. “Thank you Wes for making me your partner in crime for life. I love you ❤️”

After getting his daughter’s permission, Roker posted about the news on Instagram.

“I was waiting to get the ok, but now that it’s on her insta, we are so thrilled the @djweslaga asked @ouichefcourtney to marry him,” Al wrote alongside a collage of the couple. “#shesaidyes Could not be more thrilled for these two.”

Last August, Courtney shared a photo with Laga, her dad and younger brother Nick. “The 3 most important men in my life,” she captioned the photo.