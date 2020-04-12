Al Roker's Daughter Is Engaged! Today Show Star Says He 'Could Not Be More Thrilled for These 2'

Image zoom Courtney Roker/Instagram

Congratulations, Courtney Roker!

The recipe developer and daughter of Today‘s Al Roker got engaged over the weekend to her boyfriend, Wesley Laga. While the couple were meant to be traveling in Paris this week, Laga ended up popping the question at home, in light of the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“Life sometimes takes you in a different direction for a reason,” Courtney wrote in her Instagram post revealing her engagement. “We should have been in Paris, but with how the world is at the moment, it was placed on hold. Instead, Wes brought Paris to me with the music, lights and live cam shot of the Eiffel Tower on our TV.”

“I said yes to my best friend last night and I am over the moon!” the bride-to-be added. “Thank you Wes for making me your partner in crime for life. I love you ❤️”

Courtney’s proud dad couldn’t help but rave over the happy news with an Instagram post of his own. “I was waiting to get the ok, but now that it’s on her insta, we are so thrilled the @djweslaga asked @ouichefcourtney to marry him,” Al wrote alongside a collage of the couple. “#shesaidyes Could not be more thrilled for these two.”

Several of his Today colleagues offered congratulatory words on the weatherman’s post.

“Amazing! Congrats to @ouichefcourtney and it’s so nice to have good news during this time,” Natalie Morales commented on Al’s post celebrating his daughter’s big news.

“WOW!!!!!!!!” Savannah Guthrie added, while Carson Daly commented, “Lezzz goooooo!!!!!!”

Ahead of Father’s Day last year, Roker opened up about his children to NBC, sharing that he learned from Courtney “that you’ve got to listen to your kid.”

“Courtney always liked to cook,” he said of his eldest. “She loved food presentation, too. I remember when she was 6 or 7, she would go out and pick flowers to decorate the plate.”

Last August, Courtney shared a photo with Laga, her dad and younger brother Nick. “The 3 most important men in my life,” she captioned the photo.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.