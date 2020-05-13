"Wait a minute, we have an Al Roker citing!" said Robyn Roberts, who was conducting the interview

Al Roker Crashes Wife Deborah Roberts’ Interview: 'The Family Is Just Sort of Chaotic'

Al Roker is a proud husband — just not a sneaky one!

Roker's wife Deborah Roberts made an appearance on Good Morning America on Wednesday, but her segment didn't quite go as planned thanks to her husband. As the ABC correspondent was talking, a mysterious arm holding a phone out appeared in the background.

"Who's that guy?" shouted Robyn Roberts, who was conducting the interview. "Wait a minute, we have an Al Roker sighting!"

Roker then stuck his head out and waved to the camera.

"Oh no, oh no!" said Deborah, shoo-ing him away. "The family is just sort of chaotic."

Both Deborah and the Today anchor have been broadcasting (for competing networks!) from their home in order to abide by social-distancing guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic.

During her segment, Deborah discussed the ways families with special needs children are having to adapt without access to their regularly scheduled therapy sessions. Deborah said her 17-year-old son Nicholas has transitioned to online school and has even begun helping out his parents with their work.

"Our guy Nick, in addition to his online studies and chores, has also helped mom out a little bit with live television— mom and dad," she said. "He's become our new tech guy."

Nicholas popped in front of the camera to give a wave and a hello to Robyn.

"It's been kind of a fun time actually Nick sort of blossom at home in his own environment," Deborah said. "That one of the advantages to this time of pause, we've seen our kids grow."