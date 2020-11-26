Al Roker Co-Hosts Macy's Thanksgiving Parade 2 Weeks After His Surgery for Prostate Cancer

The TV weatherperson previously made his return to the Today show set on Monday

Al Roker is on the mend and happily hosting the 2020 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

On Thursday, the 66-year-old TV weatherperson rang in Thanksgiving by co-hosting the annual parade event alongside Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie two weeks after undergoing a five-hour surgery for prostate cancer.

Then, in one other photograph in the series, Roker is seen solo, standing below a giant superhero-themed balloon float as he dons a mask amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier in the morning, at the start of the program, Roker also cut the ribbon to kick off this year's iteration of the famous parade alongside Macy's CEO, Jeff Gennette, sharing, "It may not be the parade we wanted, but this year, it's the parade we need."

Because of COVID-19, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is looking a bit different this year, with numerous changes in place to allow the event to continue on without spreading the virus.

Instead of the typical mile-long parade route, the holiday event — which started in 1924 and has been televised nationally on NBC since 1953 — is marching near Macy's flagship store in New York City and doing so without a crowd. Similarly, the iconic character balloons are not being flown with handlers, but instead pulled along by special vehicles.

Elsewhere, the casts from Hamilton, Mean Girls, Jagged Little Pill and Ain't Too Proud — The Life and Times of The Temptations will also sing and dance in musical sets that were previously taped ahead of the event.

Earlier this week, and prior to the Thanksgiving event, Roker made his return to the Today show set.

Returning to Studio 1A at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City to deliver the forecast during the NBC morning news show, Roker also offered a health update as he caught up with his co-hosts, including Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Carson Daly and Craig Melvin.

"Great medical care and the love of friends and family — it goes a long way," Roker said early in the show on Monday, as Guthrie and Kotb agreed he was looking well. "Actually I was hoping I looked a little better," he replied.

Later in the broadcast, Guthrie rejoiced that "we're all together" again on the socially distanced Today set. "And we can be happy because our Al has returned to studio 1A. ... It was two weeks ago you had surgery for prostate cancer and look at you now!" she added.