Today's Al Roker Celebrates Daughter Courtney's Wedding: 'Time Flies'

Al Roker’s daughter Courtney wed Wesley Laga on Friday night, just over a year after getting engaged

Al Roker's daughter Courtney has tied the knot!

Courtney documented her nuptials with now-husband Wesley Laga on Instagram Saturday morning, a day after the ceremony.

"Last night was beyond anything I could ever imagine," she captioned a series of photos, including one featuring her Today show star dad.

"I celebrated my love for my husband, and felt the love from everyone," Courtney continued. "My heart is filled with happiness and filled with joy. And I gotta say my husband's dance moves aint too shabby 😆. Now on to the honeymoon ❤️"

Roker also marked the celebratory weekend on his Instagram page, sharing a throwback photo of him with Courtney and his own parents, as well as a more recent shot of the father-daughter duo.

"On this #tbt❤️ I am marveling at how fast time flies," he wrote on Thursday. "Seems like yesterday @ouichefroker was this little girl and tomorrow she's getting married. Al and Isabel Roker would have been so proud of their granddaughter."

Earlier in the day, Roker shared another family photo — Courtney's last "as a single woman."

"Our last #familyphoto with @ouichefroker as a single woman before her wedding to @djweslaga" he captioned the post.

Courtney and Laga got engaged back in April 2020 at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Life sometimes takes you in a different direction for a reason," Courtney wrote in her Instagram post revealing her engagement. "We should have been in Paris, but with how the world is at the moment, it was placed on hold. Instead, Wes brought Paris to me with the music, lights, and live cam shot of the Eiffel Tower on our TV."

"I said yes to my best friend last night and I am over the moon!" she added. "Thank you Wes for making me your partner in crime for life. I love you ❤️"

At the time, Roker raved over the happy news with an Instagram post of his own.