The Today show trio tells PEOPLE how much Father's Day means to them and the ways they've leaned on their "fraternity of fathers" for advice and support

Al Roker, Carson Daly and Craig Melvin Share How Their Dads 'Informed How We Became Fathers'

Al Roker, Carson Daly and Craig Melvin are passionate fathers — and they each have their own dads to thank for helping them become this way.

With Father's Day around the corner, the Today show trio opens up to PEOPLE exclusively about what the holiday means to them.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I think Father's Day means a little different thing to each one of us," says Roker, 67. "But I think at the core, I think we were fortunate enough to see our dads and that informed how we became fathers. I know for myself, I tend to put my dad a bit on a pedestal."

Roker continues, "He had his faults and all of his issues, but one of the things I always remember, and I try to do, is that he really was my greatest advocate. And I try to be that for my kids."

As for Daly's own take, the 48-year-old says Father's Day starts with him "reflecting on the two wonderful dads" that he had. Daly's father, J. D., died in 1979 when he was 5 and his stepfather, Richard, passed away in 2017.

Daly also likes to look back on "all the great traditions of Father's Day," including "making breakfast in bed or watching the U.S. Open Golf Tournament with my dad."

TODAY -- Pictured: Carson Daly, Al Roker and Craig Melvin for a Father's Day special on TODAY on Wednesday June 15, 2022 -- (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank) Carson Daly, Al Roker and Craig Melvin | Credit: Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

"Then, it kind of pivots to me being a father of four and how much I see my dad in me and just sort of the father that I am now that I'm the dad," he adds. "It's just a really fun day of reflection, you know? And being thankful."

Melvin, for his part, says Father's Day has "become one of my favorite holidays" that he gets to spend with son Delano, 8, and daughter Sybil, 5. But it's also a reminder of how far he's come with his own dad, Lawrence.

"My dad's an alcoholic and for a long time, our relationship was pretty fractured," says Melvin, 43. "And then, a few years ago, we reconciled. So, Father's Day is a reminder of the gift of reconciliation that I have with my dad. And it's also a reminder of the best job that I'll ever have. I love being a dad, you know?"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Roker, Daly and Melvin's shared love for fatherhood has also strengthened their bond with each other. According to Daly, being "together every day" has allowed them to become each other's "extended family."

"I think as a group, I don't know that you could find three guys who are prouder of our children," Roker says. "I think we talk about them and we listen. I think we're also pretty self-aware about our children so that sometimes you get advice either directly or indirectly. We've got a common bond that we love our children, and there's nothing else that's stronger."

Daly chimes in, "We also have similar schedules. We all know what it's like to have to get a phone call and jump on a plane and go cover a story or do an assignment, and that can be tough with our wives or with our children."

"So, it's easy to lean on one another and go, 'Hey, give me some advice about this,'" he adds. "It's nice to be able to have another colleague that has a very similar lifestyle."

TODAY -- Pictured: Carson Daly, Al Roker and Craig Melvin for a Father's Day special on TODAY on Wednesday June 15, 2022 -- (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank) Credit: Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Melvin has found it "most helpful" being able to rely on the "fraternity of fathers" around him, whether it be his Today colleagues or his friends who are also parents.

"I have a lot of friends who have similar-aged children, and we spend a lot of time talking about being dads, best practices, worst practices," he says. "That's made me more confident."

Ahead of Father's Day, Roker, Daly and Melvin all participated in a fun-filled Today segment filmed at Luna Park in Coney Island. The trio got to ride the iconic Cyclone roller coaster, play carnival games and partake a bit of baseball — all while reflecting on the importance of Father's Day.

The segment airs Friday as part of Today's "Can't Miss Summer" programming, which kicked off earlier this month. It features an assortment of special events, major celebrity guests and more.