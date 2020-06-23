Al Roker and Savannah Guthrie Reunite to Film Today Show Outdoors: 'We're Air Kissing'

The pair practiced social distancing as they got to see each other in person for the first time in months

News flash — Al Roker and Savannah Guthrie have reunited (from 6 feet apart, of course)!

On Tuesday, the Today show anchors reported from the Hudson Valley in upstate New York, finally seeing each other in-person after only virtual contact while self-isolating during the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Roker, 65, and Guthrie, 48, maintained their social distance during the broadcast, though they couldn't stop from reveling in the exciting reunion.

"Here's the fun right here, will you believe this: Al Roker! We have been reunited," Guthrie told co-host Hoda Kotb, who was holding down the fort in their New York City studio.

"We did the air hug [and] we're air kissing," added Guthrie as she fake-embraced Roker from a safe distance.

The team brought the broadcast to Hudson in order to spotlight small communities that are reopening their economies and looking to resume business after the lockdown. Guthrie called the area a "wonderful, homey community."

"I've lived up here, my family's lived up here for over 22 years," said Roker. "This is such a spectacular place, and other small towns just like it all across the country, and especially here in the northeast, trying to reopen."

Documenting the happy reunion on Instagram, Roker posted a series of selfies smiling with Guthrie, writing: "Ahhhh. #reunitedanditfeelssogood So good seeing @savannahguthrie in person here on @todayshow live from #hudsonny"

Guthrie isn't the only Today personality that's been missing Roker. Last week, Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager got a surprise visit from the weatherman when he patched into their virtual conversation during the broadcast.

"I miss you so much, Al," said Bush Hager. "... I miss seeing your face! This is the best pop-in surprise there is."

"People are missing you big time in the studio," Kotb told Roker, who called in from his makeshift studio in his garage.

Last month, Kotb opened up about her routine since returning to work at the NBC studio at 30 Rockefeller Plaza, revealing that she still wears heels — even if she's one of the only ones in the office.

"You know when the last time I wore high heels? Today. Today!" she said as she tried to show her heels by lifting her leg on-camera and tell Bush Hager, who was wearing slippers at home at the time. "I can’t even lift it up."

"You’re in the studio. I don’t think I’ve worn high heels since the day I left the studio," Bush Hager told Kotb. "And guys, I left thinking I’d be back the next Monday, and all of my clothes, my shoes…"