"Dear Sweet Hubby, I remember this magical moment of pure joy (almost) like it was yesterday," Deborah Roberts wrote alongside throwback photos of herself and Al Roker on their wedding day

Al Roker and Deborah Roberts Celebrate 25th Wedding Anniversary with Sweet Tributes: 'I Love You'

Al Roker and wife Deborah Roberts are celebrating 25 years of love.

On Wednesday, the couple, who tied the knot in 1995, wished each other a happy anniversary on social media.

"Dear Sweet Hubby, I remember this magical moment of pure joy (almost) like it was yesterday," Roberts, an ABC reporter, wrote alongside a series of throwback photos of herself and Roker on their wedding day.

In one shot, the happy couple is seen walking hand-in-hand, seemingly after saying "I do," and the other shows the duo kissing.

"It couldn't possibly have been 25 years ago. Could it?? 25 years of love, laughter, peaks, valleys, discovery, bewilderment, bliss, struggle and all that this journey offers," Roberts, 59, continued.

"But through it all, we've tried to remember those beautiful and profound words spoken at our wedding. 'Love is patient, love is kind... it bears all things, hopes all things, endures all thing,' " Roberts wrote, quoting 1 Corinthians 13.

"Today I celebrate all that love has allowed. Happy Anniversary my sweet, kind, generous, hilarious and real soulmate. Love Deb🥂♥️🍾🎉🦋 @alroker #happyanniversary," she added.

For Roker's tribute, the Today anchor shared a touching video of himself and Roberts walking down the aisle on their big day.

"A #happy25thanniversary to @debrobertsabc who helps me a better #father #brother #person and challenges me to do better each and every day. #thankyou and #iloveyou," he captioned the sweet post.

Roker and Roberts share daughter Leila, 21, and son Nicholas, 18. Roker is also dad to daughter Courtney, 33, from his previous marriage to producer Alice Bell.

Back in May, the couple gave viewers a hilarious glimpse into their life at home when Roker crashed Roberts' Good Morning America interview.

As Roberts was talking on the segment, a mysterious arm holding a phone out appeared in the background.

"Who's that guy?" shouted Robyn Roberts, who was conducting the interview. "Wait a minute, we have an Al Roker sighting!"

Roker then stuck his head out and waved to the camera.