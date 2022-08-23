AJ Michalka Reveals She and Sister Aly Were Nearly Cast in Lead Roles on 'Hannah Montana'

Aly & AJ could have played best friends on screen!

After Hannah Montana's casting director Lisa London revealed the final three actresses who were considered to play the title character on the popular Disney show, AJ Michalka — one-half of the pop duo Aly & AJ — shared her side of the story, claiming they were the network's first choices.

"I adore Lisa London but I have some tea beyond the tea to spill," AJ, 31, wrote via the duo's Twitter account on Monday. "Gary Marsh originally offered the role of 'Hannah Montana' to Aly and I was offered the role of [Hannah's best friend] 'Lilly Truscott' (I know this so doesn't matter but thought I'd chime in)."

Marsh served as President, Entertainment, and Disney Channels Worldwide, among other roles, during his tenure with the company for more than three decades. The sister duo previously starred as the main actors in the romantic teen comedy Cow Belles on Disney.

Hannah Montana followed a high school student named Miley Stewart as she juggled family, friends and school by day while performing as a secret pop star called Hannah Montana by night. The show ran for four seasons from 2006 to 2011.

Miley Cyrus was eventually selected to play Stewart while Emily Osment landed the role of Lilly.

Rebecca Sapp/Getty

Older sister Aly Michalka has also previously discussed the offer on the roles for the Disney show.

After being offered the role, the 33-year-old said on the Between Cut and Action podcast last year: "I remember being so sure about saying no."

"I was just like, 'I don't want to do this. I don't want to do a show about singing. I don't want to do a show where I play two people," she explained. "I'm a solo artist, but in my real life I'm actually a duo with my sister. I think this is going to be insanely confusing for people."

The discussion surrounding the casting of Hannah Montana came after a TikTok video went viral claiming that Spanish-Mexican singer Belinda almost snagged the titular role.

The show's casting director London later posted one of her own to explain that this wasn't the case.

"I'm actually the original casting director on Hannah Montana, and I discovered Miley Cyrus," London said on her TikTok. "I wanted to let everyone know that Belinda, who is lovely by the way, was never in the top three for the role of Hannah."

The video then cut to a photographed sheet of paper, which was dated May 6, 2005, and featured Cyrus's name along with two others: Taylor Momsen and Daniella Monet.

Taylor Momsen, Miley Cyrus and Daniella Monet. getty (3)

"These were the final three actresses the network test out of over 1,200 girls," London revealed.

The name "Chloe" also appeared next to each of the young women auditioning — this, the casting director clarified, was the first name of the main character before Cyrus, now 29, had been cast.

"This was when her name was originally Chloe Stewart before they changed it to Miley Stewart," London explained.

Though Momsen, 29, and Monet, 33, didn't make the cut, they eventually went on to star in their own television shows.

In 2007, Momsen rose to fame for her portrayal of Jenny Humphrey in The CW's Gossip Girl alongside Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Penn Badgley and Chace Crawford before she started her alt-rock band The Pretty Reckless.

Meanwhile, Monet starred as Trina Vega on the Nickelodeon show Victorious opposite Victoria Justice, Ariana Grande, Leon Thomas III, Matt Bennett, Elizabeth Gillies and Avan Jogia.