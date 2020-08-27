The full celebrity cast will be revealed on Good Morning America on Sept. 2

Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean to Join Dancing with the Stars Season 29: 'It's Gonna Be Awesome'

Backstreet's back — to the ballroom!

On Thursday morning, Good Morning America revealed that boy band member AJ McLean will compete as a celebrity contestant on season 29 of Dancing with the Stars.

The singer joins The Bachelorette's Kaitlyn Bristowe, who was announced as one of the celebrity cast members in June, on the upcoming season which will see Tyra Banks take on the role as host of the show.

McLean, who shares daughters Ava Jaymes, 7, and Lyric Dean, 3, with wife Rochelle, told GMA that his little girls can't wait to see their dad on the show.

"They are stoked — especially my oldest," he said. "She's been doing competitive dance now for the last two years and my youngest is obviously trying to follow in her big sis' footsteps, so they're both just elated."

He added, "It's going to be awesome for them to watch daddy cutting a jig on TV."

McLean, 42, isn't the first Backstreet Boy to appear on DWTS — Nick Carter took home second place during season 21 of the dance competition series.

"I reached out to Nick four days ago just to get some kind of insight on what to expect during the course of the season and he both supported me and terrified me a little bit," McLean shared Thursday. "Just letting me know that schedule is gonna be rough, just hang in there, it’s a marathon not a sprint and I’m gonna do the best I can and hopefully take home that mirrorball."

Also during McLean's GMA appearance, Carter, 40, surprised his bandmate with a video message offering words of encouragement.

"If there’s anybody that can get the mirrorball, it’s definitely you," Carter said. "Get first place baby, go get that mirrorball."

McLean then shared the exciting news on social media noting how "grateful" he is for the opportunity to appear on the show.

"I also want to thank my wife and my two girls for letting Daddy go on this new adventure. I'm doing it ALL for you!" he wrote.

"Get ready, BSB Army, this is going to be a wild ride. LET'S DO THIS!!!!!!" he added in a follow-up tweet.

Earlier this month, it was announced that fan favorites Artem Chigvintsev, Sharna Burgess, Peta Murgatroyd, Val Chmerkovskiy, Cheryl Burke, Keo Motsepe, Jenna Johnson, Alan Bersten, Brandon Armstrong, Sasha Farber, Pasha Pashkov, Emma Slater and Gleb Savchenko would all be returning as professional dancers for the upcoming season of the show.

Two first-time pros will also be joining the cast: Britt Stewart and Daniella Karagach.

The remaining celebrities competing on the upcoming season will be announced on GMA on Sept. 2 and the contestant and pro dancer pairings will be revealed during next month's two-hour premiere.

Image zoom Adam Taylor/Walt Disney Television. Inset: Getty Images

Last month, PEOPLE confirmed that co-hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews would not be returning.

"Tom Bergeron will forever be part of the Dancing with the Stars family. As we embark on a new creative direction, he departs the show with our sincerest thanks and gratitude for his trademark wit and charm that helped make this show a success," ABC and BBC Studios announced in a joint statement at the time.

"Erin will also not be returning, and we appreciate all that she brought to the ballroom," the statement continued. "Fans have been rooting for her since she originally competed as a contestant back in 2010, and her signature sense of humor has become a hallmark of the show."