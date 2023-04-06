Aisha Tyler Says Fans Still Call Her the 'Black Girl from 'Friends' ' 20 Years Later

Tyler starred as David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc's love interest Charlie Wheeler back in 2003, making her the first Black actor to land a recurring role on Friends since its 1994 debut

By
Published on April 6, 2023 06:28 PM
aisha tyler friends
David Schwimmer, Aisha Tyler. Photo: NBCU Photo Bank

Aisha Tyler looks back fondly at her time on Friends.

Nearly two decades after her nine-episode run on the popular series, the 52-year-old actress reflected on playing Charlie Wheeler, a love interest for both David Schwimmer's Ross and Matt LeBlanc's Joey.

"It was a massive show, a global hit," Tyler told Entertainment Tonight. "To this day, people come up to me and go, 'Charlie, Charlie,' or they just go, 'Black girl from Friends.'"

During her arc in 2003, Tyler became the first Black person with a recurring role on Friends since its 1994 debut.

The experience of being part of the iconic show has stuck with her so much that she also still often recites one of the show's most iconic lines on any given day.

"I literally yelled at somebody in the car the other day, 'We were on a break!'" she said, referencing a phrase first Ross amid a tumultuous phase in his on-and-off relationship with Rachel Greene (Jennifer Aniston).

RELATED VIDEO: Lisa Kudrow on 'Jarring' Friends Body Image Experience After Seeing Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox

In 2021, Friends creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane — and director and executive producer Kevin Bright — opened up about the show's lack of diversity.

"If we did Friends today, no, I don't imagine they would probably end up being an all-white cast," Bright, 68, in a wide-ranging interview with The Hollywood Reporter, which came on the heels of the Friends reunion special on HBO Max.

"We would be so aware," he added. "So much would change, but to get them to behave realistically within this time, there would be a lot that would change about them. And the racial makeup of them would change because of that."

Friends — which starred Aniston, Schwimmer, LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow as six 20somethings living in New York — has received criticism in the past for its all-White, heteronormative cast.

Both Kauffman, 66, and Bright insisted they casting a group of white actors wasn't the plan.

"We didn't intend to have an all-white cast. That was not the goal, either," Bright explained. Obviously, the chemistry between these six actors speaks for itself."

"Back then, there was no conscious decision," said Kauffman. "We saw people of every race, religion, color. These were the six people we cast. So, it was certainly not conscious. And it wasn't because it was literally based on people, because it wasn't literal. You get an inspiration for someone, you write what you think their voice is going to be, but it wasn't literal."

When asked if they would have done anything differently when making the series, Kauffman said, "there are probably a hundred things I would have done differently."

"I've talked about it in the past and I do have very strong feelings about my participation in a system, but it comes down to I didn't know what I didn't know," she said.

For Tyler's part, she found her costars to be "incredibly kind, incredibly welcoming."

Of course, given the show's juggernaut success, that didn't mean she wasn't extremely nervous to step in front of Must See TV cameras.

"My knees were knocking. I was shocked you couldn't hear my teeth chattering the entire time I was on set," she told ET.

But kind words from one star helped ease her jitters.

"We walked out and we did a curtain call [where] everybody [does a] bow to the audience at the end of the show. As we're backstage, Matthew Perry just leans in and goes, 'Get ready for your life to change,'" she recalled.

Tyler continued, "It was a really sweet, kind thing to say to someone who's just petrified and just trying not to pee on herself a little bit from fear."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

All 10 seasons of Friends can be streamed on HBO Max.

Related Articles
Friends
'Friends' Co-Creator Says She's Now 'Embarrassed' by Lack of Diversity in Hit Show
friends
'Friends' Creators Open Up About the Show's Lack of Diversity: 'We Didn't Intend to Have an All-White Cast'
Jennifer Aniston wearing Versace arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's 'Murder Mystery 2'
Jennifer Aniston Recalls Making a Big 'Mistake' Purchase with First 'Friends' Paycheck
Courtney Cox Jennifer Aniston Lisa Kudrow
Courteney Cox Reunites with 'Friends' 'Sisters' Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow at Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony
Coco Arquette and Courteney Cox attend the world premiere of Paramount's "Scream VI" at AMC Lincoln Square Theater
Meet the Kids of the Cast of 'Friends'
Brach's has a new Friends-themed candy hearts
These New 'Friends' Candy Hearts Are Stamped with Quotes Like 'On a Break' and 'How U Doin?'
379122 01: 1997 From left to right: Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Aniston of "Friends."
Lisa Kudrow on 'Jarring' 'Friends' Body Image Experience After Seeing Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cll-ojyDFKD/ courteneycoxofficial's profile picture courteneycoxofficial Verified Don’t you hate a photo bomber? #friends
Courteney Cox Surprises 'Friends' Fans by Photobombing Their Pictures on Show's Iconic Orange Couch
Friends
The Best 'Friends' Throwback Photos
lisa Kudrow
Lisa Kudrow Gives Her Take on 'Friends' ' Lack of Diversity, Singles Out How Creators Could Have Improved
Friends
'Friends' Director's First Impressions of the Cast: Who Was 'Not the Funniest'? Who Became 'Most Improved'?
Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Aniston during The 29th Annual People's Choice Awards - Backstage and Audience at Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California, United States
Jennifer Aniston Wishes 'Friends' Costar Lisa Kudrow a Happy 59th Birthday: 'I Love You!'
BRENTWOOD, CA - JUNE 7: Actress Courteney Cox and actress Jennifer Aniston attend the Ninth Annual "A Time for Heroes" Celebrity Carnival to Benefit the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation on June 7, 1998 at Ken Roberts' estate in Brentwood, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
Jennifer Aniston Wishes Courteney Cox a Happy Birthday with Throwback Picture: 'Love You So Much'
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 05: Matthew Perry attends the "The End Of Longing" opening night after party at SushiSamba 7 on June 5, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Pont/WireImage)
Matthew Perry Estimates He Spent $9M on His Journey to Sobriety
https://www.instagram.com/tv/CcgBCgWFNH1/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y= jenniferaniston's profile picture jenniferaniston Verified friends forever ❤️link in bio 👩🏼‍🤝‍👩🏻 @americares @ebmrf Edited · 7h
Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox Reunite Wearing ''Friends' Forever' T-Shirts
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 05: Matthew Perry attends the "The End Of Longing" opening night after party at SushiSamba 7 on June 5, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Pont/WireImage)
Matthew Perry Thinks 'Friends' Costars Are 'Not Going to Really Care' About His Memoir