Fox & Friends' Ainsley Earhardt's Husband Files for Divorce, Denies Being 'Unfaithful'

Fox & Friends co-host Ainsley Earhardt‘s marriage is officially coming to an end.

A day after Earhardt, 42, announced that she and her husband of six years, William Proctor, had separated, he filed for divorce in New York, according to the New York Post‘s Page Six.

His filing comes amid claims that he “was unfaithful with one of her closest friends a few years ago and there is evidence to prove it,” a source close to the journalist tells PEOPLE.

Proctor, a 34-year-old former Clemson University quarterback who works in finance at Neuberger Berman, denied the allegations, telling the newspaper, “There is not one ounce of truth to the allegations that I had an affair.”

“I am disappointed that this private matter has become public,” he added. “I remain focused on and committed to being the best dad, and maintaining a friendship with my wife even though she has decided to move on.”

“I am devastated about this situation and did not envision this for the future of our family,” Proctor continued.

PEOPLE is out to Proctor and his attorneys for comment.

The pair, who wed in 2012, share young daughter Hayden.

In a statement via a Fox News spokesperson on Tuesday, Earhardt said, “After much prayer and careful consideration, Will and I have separated.”

“I am grateful to Fox for their support and allowing me to spend all day, everyday after the morning show with my child,” she continued.

The Light Within Me and Take Heart, My Child: A Mother’s Dream author said she is focused on motherhood amid the split.

“I am fully committed to parenting and doing what is always best for my darling, little girl,” Earhardt said, “and would appreciate privacy and prayers during this difficult time.”