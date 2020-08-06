The eldest daughter of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne said in a recent radio interview that she has "always really valued my privacy"

Aimée Osbourne Explains Why She Didn't Want to Be on Her Family's Reality Show

Aimée Osbourne is opening up about why she chose not to join her family on MTV's reality show in the early aughts that documented their lives.

During an interview on New York's Q1043 radio program, Aimée, 36, explained that she valued her privacy too much to want to appear alongside her parents, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, and siblings Kelly and Jack, on The Osbournes, which ran from 2002 to 2005.

"For me, I had grown up around having a pretty well-known dad anyway, and ... I always really valued my privacy within that family," Aimée said.

"And for me personally, and for who I am, you know, as far as morally and also just to give myself a chance to actually develop into a human being as opposed to just being remembered for being a teenager, it didn't really line up with what I saw my future as," she continued. "It definitely worked great for the rest of my family, but for me, and who I am, I just knew it was never something that I would have been able to consider realistically."

"Weirdly, I think I was more mature then than I am now," Aimée said, joking that she gets "more ridiculous as I get older."

Sharon, 67, previously admitted on The Talk that it broke her heart when Aimée moved out of the house at age 16 to avoid filming.

"I know that my eldest girl, Aimée, left home at 16 and she couldn’t live in our house because we were filming and it drove her insane," Sharon said in June 2018. "She felt too that she didn’t want to grow up on camera. She hated the idea — it was appalling to her."

"And so she left at 16 and I regret every day that she did," Sharon added. "She was happy, but it broke my heart when she moved."

During her interview with Q1043, Aimée said she was a "loner" throughout much of her teenage years and used that time to listen to her favorite musicians that have influenced her own music career.

"I was a real kind of loner in my teens. I would sit in my room for hours with my disco ball light, listening to all my favorite bands and just kind of, you know, creating this kind of inner world in my head to all these incredible songs and artists," she shared. "I wouldn't say I was a stereotypical teen as far as type of music that I liked, I liked stuff a little bit more avant-garde and ethereal, a little darker, grittier."