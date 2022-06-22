Aidy Bryant Would Have Left SNL 'a Few Years Earlier' If COVID Hadn't Happened

Aidy Bryant had an exit plan from Saturday Night Live years ago.

The 35-year-old Shrill star, who joined on SNL in 2012, was ready to leave the NBC sketch comedy show before COVID-19 pandemic halted her plans for a career change.

"If it weren't for COVID, I probably would have left a few years earlier. But it was such a huge change," she told Variety. "When COVID hit, it was so jarring that we were all like, 'I'm definitely going to come back next year.'"

73rd Primetime Emmy Awards – Arrivals Credit: Getty

Bryant's other jobs got in the way of her time on SNL, too, meaning she missed some episodes from her final seasons. "And then I had to shoot Shrill for half of last season, and so I missed a lot. And then it was like, 'Well, now I should go back one more.'" she added. "I kept trying to seek one last normal year."

A month after she said goodbye to the long-running series, Bryant admits, "This year wasn't the normal year that I hoped for, but it was closer to that. It was like, 'OK, it's really time now.' And 10 felt like a nice, solid round number."

Bryant also revealed that she put in notice this spring, months before her final episode on May 21. She approached Lorne Michaels with her decision to leave in March or April.

"I went to his office and was like, 'I gotta talk to you,'" she recalled. "I was scared because I feel close to him and so grateful to him. I didn't want it to come off like I was leaving angrily. I am leaving with so much love."

Michales, 77, was receptive. "He was like, 'I understand, and it makes sense for you,'" shared Bryant.