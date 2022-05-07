Saturday Night Live Stars Wish 'Angel' Aidy Bryant a Happy 35th Birthday

The Saturday Night Live cast is showing their love for Aidy Bryant!

Bryant is celebrating her 35th birthday on Saturday — and her costars are making sure she feels special after ten years on the NBC sketch comedy series.

Bowen Yang, 31, posted an Instagram Story of the two of them, writing, "Happy bday to the one true @aidybryant." The pair plays the recurring characters of "Trend Forecasters" on Weekend Update and are close friends off the stage as well.

On the show's official Instagram page, SNL shared a gallery of photos and videos of Bryant. From her portrayal as Senator Ted Cruz to a recent skit of her and actor Oscar Isaac, the post showed off the comedian's humor and versatility.

Kenan Thompson, who has been on the show since 2003, commented, "Happy Birthday to this angel!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️."

Featured player Punkie Johnson also commented, "Happy birthday Aidy… Taurus gang gang 🔥."

In addition to a decade on SNL, Bryant also produced and starred in Shrill on Hulu. Speaking to PEOPLE in 2020, she said she hoped the lasting legacy of her show is that it changes how fat characters are treated on TV.

"I never felt like I saw a fat person's romantic life treated with any dignity on the screen," she said. "That was one of the main reasons that one of the first scenes of the first episode is her having sex, and it's normal, fine, like real sex. It's not like mind blowing porn sex, It's just pretty human, normal sex. That is a big part of a person's relationship to their body and their identity, and so what we wanted to do, was show it with some respect."

Prior to its cancelation in 2021, Bryant shared that she's received an amazing response from fans.