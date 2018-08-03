AHS: Apocalypse Will Feature the Return of Jessica Lange

Tim Stack
August 03, 2018 07:34 PM

She’s baaaaaaaack.

After years and years of fans asking, Jessica Lange will finally be returning to American Horror Story.

At the show’s Television Critics Association panel Friday, franchise staple Sarah Paulson revealed that Lange will return as Constance Langdon from Murder House in an episode that Paulson will actually direct.

Prashant Gupta / FX

Apocalypse will find Cody Fern playing Michael Langdon, the antichrist that Vivien Harmon (Connie Britton) gave birth to and then Constance adopted.

AHS: Apocalypse combines the seasons of Murder House and Coven.

