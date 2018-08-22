AGT's Trapeze Couple, Whose Gravity-Defying Act Went Wrong, Perform Failed Blindfolded Trick Again

Mary and Tyce Nielsen of Duo Transcend were back on the America’s Got Talent stage after a stunt gone wrong.

The married couple from Salt Lake City, Utah, whose blindfolded trapeze trick failed in the Judge Cuts round, performed their high-flying act for the second time during Tuesday’s episode.

Tyce, who suffers from keratoconus, a progressive eye disease, was blindfolded again as he successfully redeemed himself and caught Mary by the ankles.

“Hands down, one of the best acts of the night,” judge Heidi Klum said. “I was so worried because the last time you did fall to the ground. It didn’t happen again, it was perfect. It was fantastic.”

Meanwhile, judge Howie Mandel joked: “I’ve been with my wife for 40 years and there’s no way, not even 10 percent, of what [Mary] trusts in you. I was looking forward to you with fear and trepidation to see you redeem yourself from that fall. There’s so much trust, so much passion, so amazing.”

Duo Transcend initially wowed the judges when they performed the gravity-defying act high above the stage, which was set on fire. But on their final big trick, Tyce blindfolded himself as he hung upside down and prepared to catch his wife. However, when Mary fell backward so her husband could catch her by her ankles, she slipped through his grip and fell heavily to the floor.

When Mary plunged to the ground during an episode that aired last month, audiences and judges were heard screaming. But what was more horrifying: her mother and 2-year-old son, Jaxx, were watching from the audience.

“In practice, everything went fine, and then during the audition, the worst possible thing happened,” Mary previously explained to Entertainment Tonight. “The trapeze got a little bit of swing, the fire, so we both were sweatier than usual. But even if you took that away, there’s still the possibility that that could happen. So, it’s just something that happened.”

America’s Got Talent airs Tuesdays and Wednesdays (8 p.m. ET) on NBC.