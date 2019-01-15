AGT: The Champions' Shocking Eliminations Give Heidi Klum's Golden Buzzer Winner an Edge

Fans of America’s Got Talent did not see these eliminations coming.

On Monday’s episode of The Champions, many fan-favorite acts went head-to-head to move forward in the competition as they all vied for Heidi Klum‘s Golden Buzzer, which would catapult them straight to the finals to compete against Susan Boyle and Preacher Lawson.

Though it was a tough choice for Klum to make, she ultimately pressed the coveted button for knife-throwing act Deadly Games, who were semi-finalists on season 11 of AGT in 2016.

The duo, comprised of real-life couple Alfredo and Anna Silva, told viewers they were dedicating their performance to his sister, who survived a life-threatening accident.

Trae Patton/NBC

“I come from a family of dangerous performers. What we do for a living is very dangerous,” Alfredo said.

“Shortly after the show [in 2016], my mother texted me, ‘Your sister had an accident.’ My sister was an aerialist. She fell head-first 30 feet high, without safety nets or anything to hold her,” he said, adding that his sister has been in a wheelchair ever since. “It’s a miracle that she’s alive.”

The Silvas, who are parents to a young daughter, are back on the AGT stage to win it all. “I wanted to give up, but we know the risk. We don’t do this for fun, we do this because it’s our life,” Alfredo said. “For Champions, we knew we had to perform with the most dangerous routine we ever performed in our lives. For this act, I have to be so precise. If I make a mistake tonight, I can kill her.”

RELATED: Shin Lim, Paul Potts and More Return to Compete in America’s Got Talent: The Champions

Chris Haston/NBC

Though they frightened the judges and audience at times, Deadly Games successfully gave a standout audition.

“When I see the emotion in your face, I realize how much this means to you. As Simon has said many times, this is the Olympics of talent, and you rose to the occasion. It was not only dangerous, but it was sexy. It was like the Fifty Shades of Danger,” Mandel said.

“I thought last time was good, this was unbelievable. I almost don’t want you to go through because I’m not sure my heart can stand it, if I’m being honest with you. In my opinion, what you showed us tonight defines what a champion is,” Cowell added.

“You are really pushing yourself to the limit. I almost had a panic attack over here. You guys are absolutely insane. Literally, my heart was jumping out of my chest. Something is happening to me right now,” Klum said before excitedly pushing the Golden Buzzer.

RELATED: AGT’s Susan Boyle Opens Up About Her Journey from ‘Unknown Lady with a Cat’ to Superstar

Cristina Ramos Trae Patton/NBC

Ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer (AGT season 12 winner) made it to the top 3 with singers Courtney Hadwin and Cristina Ramos (Spain’s Got Talent winner in 2016).

In the end, Ramos, who performed a unique rendition of Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody,” won the fan vote.

“I’m absolutely shocked, I can’t believe it, thank you very much,” Ramos told host Terry Crews about moving on in the competition.

Other contestants on Monday’s episode included previous series champions, dancers DDF Crew (Holland’s Got Talent‘s winner in 2012), and dog trainer Ashleigh Butler (Britain’s Got Talent winner in 2012). In addition, they competed against stand-up comic Taylor Williamson, comedian/magician Piff the Magic Dragon, juggler Viktor Lee and dance group Light Balance.

America’s Got Talent: The Champions airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.