AGT's Courtney Hadwin & Darci Lynne Farmer Open Up About Their Shocking Champions Eliminations

Two of the youngest and most recognized faces of America’s Got Talent were eliminated from Monday’s episode of The Champions.

Neither Darci Lynne Farmer nor Courtney Hadwin won Heidi Klum‘s Golden Buzzer, so they will not be moving forward to the finals. The two teenagers made it to the top 3 of the audition stage but were ultimately bested by Spain’s Got Talent champion Cristina Ramos, who edged out Farmer and Hadwin, both 14, with votes from the Midwest region.

“It’s insane how good she is,” Farmer tells PEOPLE of Ramos, who blew audiences away with her unique rendition of Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

Farmer performed with her puppet Oscar the Mouse and amazed judges Klum, Simon Cowell, Mel B and Howie Mandel with their duets of Tina Turner’s hits “Nutbush City Limits” and “Proud Mary.”

On losing the chance to be named the world’s best, Farmer says, “I’m just taking it step-by-step,” adding that she’s returned to being a student at her local public school.

“I’m just going along for the ride,” the season 12 AGT winner shares of her burgeoning fame. “I hope there’s more to come.”

Meanwhile, Hadwin, who auditioned with an original song, is focusing on releasing her own songs post-Champions.

“I’m working on new music, which is really cool! It’s going to be my own style. I want my own personal songs to not be based on someone else’s voice, I want it to be my voice and my kind of style,” says the U.K. native, who signed with Cowell’s record label after becoming a finalist on AGT season 13.

“It was only a couple of months ago that I couldn’t have dreamt of being where I am now. It’s just amazing how much I’ve done. I feel very lucky!” she adds.

Both girls say they’ve won something even more special than the Champions title: a lasting friendship.

“Courtney and I actually became really good friends,” Farmer says. “We hung out a lot. She’s really, really sweet. She’s an amazing singer, she’s incredible. It was nice to get to know her and it was fun hanging out with her and we always played the card game, Uno. She’s really fun and to hang out with her was really fun.”

Hadwin adds, “I’m constantly talking to Darci Lynne.”

And as their careers skyrocket, Farmer and Hadwin’s anonymity is fleeting.

“There are times where I’m like, ‘I wish I can do this or I wish I can be normal like this,’ but with my life, I try to keep it normal. I go to public school which is nice because that’s where I can go to be Darci and when I perform I’m Darci Lynne. It’s my balance,” Farmer says.

“People either say, ‘Are you the girl off the telly?,’ or they want to say hi. They sometimes also ask for pictures,” Hadwin says. “I really like it when people come over, say hi and get a picture of me, but it’s a bit weird when I’m sitting there eating.”

America’s Got Talent: The Champions airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.