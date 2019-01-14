Britain's Got Talent Winner Introduces AGT to Her New Act Following Death of Beloved Dog

Ashleigh Butler is returning to the Got Talent franchise over a year after the death of her partner, her dog Pudsey, who helped her win season 6 of Britain’s Got Talent.

PEOPLE has the exclusive first look at Butler’s America’s Got Talent: The Champions audition ahead of Monday’s episode,when she introduces fans and audiences to Pudsey’s lookalike, a dog named Sully.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The pair performs a dog trick act to Michael Sembello’s hit “Maniac,” best known from the 1983 film Flashdance. With boxing-like moves and speedy routines, Sully takes on his owner in a faux boxing ring as they work together to impress judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Mel B.

RELATED: Shin Lim, Paul Potts and More Return to Compete in America’s Got Talent: The Champions

In July 2017, Butler, 22, confirmed that Pudsey — a male Border Collie, Bichon Frise and Chinese Crested powderpuff cross — had died at age 11.

“My poor handsome is gone, and I don’t know what to do without him. My heart is broken, and I don’t know how I’m going to get through this,” she tweeted at the time. “It hurts so much, that my handsome, incredible Pudsey Bear will never be by my side, where he belongs, again.”

The Wellingborough native added, “He was my one in a billion dog that will never be replaced.”

Butler was just 17 when she won the £500,000 prize (about $650,000) in 2012, when Cowell was also a judge on the competition series across the pond.

Together, Butler and Pudsey performed for Queen Elizabeth and headlined several shows after their BGT victory. The late dog even starred in his own movie, a 3D live-action family comedy called Pudsey The Dog: The Movie.

“This little dog changed my life forever. I miss him more and more every day, I hope you’re showing off up there my handsome man,” Butler tweeted in May.

America’s Got Talent: The Champions airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.