As host of America’s Got Talent, Terry Crews has had to send many contestants packing each week as he reads off the list of acts advancing to the next stage of the competition.

With the quarterfinal round coming to a close, the host tells PEOPLE he’s confident in the impending stardom of many on the show, including those who may feel discouraged after being eliminated.

“I see a lot of potential Jennifer Hudsons. People who did not win but are going to be stars anyway,” says Crews, 51. “It doesn’t stop them, whatever happens, this is just the beginning.”

And the Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor predicts great success for his Golden Buzzer-winning Detroit Youth Choir, who will perform Tuesday.

Image zoom Trae Patton/NBC

“My youth choir needs to come and just do what they do. They rocked it out and had me in tears, they did their thing,” he says as he advises them to remember how much they’ve already accomplished.

“The thing is they already won, that’s what they have to know. They already won by coming here, just by getting the chance to be here,” Crews shares. “You know how many times in life we don’t enjoy our wins simply because we’re looking beyond it? They just need to sit in the moment and enjoy it.”

As for who will take home the $1 million cash prize and the Las Vegas headlining gig, Crews stresses that it’s still anybody’s game.

“I hate to call it a competition because people are doing their best. It’s so subjective. Everyone is incredible in their own right,” he says. “We’re waiting for America who gets this whole thing.”

The Detroit Youth Choir won’t be the only Golden Buzzer act performing on Tuesday’s show: 10-year-old singer Emanne Beasha (Jay Leno’s choice) will take the stage with her opera skills.

In addition, singer Benicio Bryant, magician Dom Chambers, magician Eric Chien, comedian Jackie Fabulous, comic Gonzo, dog act Lukas & Falco, singer Mackenzie, guitar player Marcin Patrzalek and aerialist Matthew Richardson will perform for the chance to be in the semifinals.

America’s Got Talent airs Tuesdays and Wednesdays (8 p.m. ET) on NBC.