"I was ducking and dodging the whole time! It was so exhilarating!" Terry Crews tells PEOPLE about his Golden Buzzer winners

Terry Crews was blown away by the high energy and skill of his Golden Buzzer-winning act on America's Got Talent.

On Tuesday's episode, the host, 52, applauded the World Taekwondo Demonstration Team by pushing the coveted button and sending them straight to the live shows.

Speaking with PEOPLE about the deserving group of contestants, Crews recalls feeling a wave of emotions as he stood offstage, even holding a piece of wood to avoid getting hit by the broken wood boards rocketed towards him after several high-flying kicks.

"I was up close and personal with the shrapnel that flew off the stage and I can tell you the power is real," he remembers. "I was ducking and dodging the whole time! It was so exhilarating! These guys were flying around 40 feet in the air - I was watching human beings actually fly! I had to push the Golden Buzzer because it was truly Olympic level."

AMERICA'S GOT TALENT -- Episode 1603 -- Pictured: World Taekwondo Demonstration Team Credit: Trae Patton/NBC

"The World Taekwondo Demonstration Team is the perfect mix of athleticism and showmanship! But even more than that is their commitment to culture, confidence and respect for themselves and others," the Brooklyn Nine-Nine star says of the several members who practice in South Korea and the U.S. "So beautiful to witness their strength and see men and women demonstrating the power of martial arts together!"

Before their audition performance, a member of the team explained to judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara and Howie Mandel that they were actually scheduled to perform during the Tokyo Olympics before the Summer Games were postponed a year due to the global pandemic in 2020.

"We were invited to perform at the Olympics. Unfortunately we could not do it due to COVID," one member explained as Cowell said, "So you could say you chose us over the Olympics."

AMERICA'S GOT TALENT -- Episode 1603 -- Pictured: World Taekwondo Demonstration Team Credit: Trae Patton/NBC

All of the judges gave a standing ovation and praised the group before Crews cemented their place in the quarterfinals.

"It was insane, it was good," Klum, 48, said as she held a piece of broken wood, which flew past the judges' panel. "The strength, the power. I mean, I had goosebumps. This was amazing."

And Mandel, 65, agreed. "I've never seen anything like this in my life. The discipline that is involved, the message you have, amazing!" the comedian said.

"It's a big show and I know what it takes to be able to achieve this. It was perfection to me," Vergara, 48, said.

"I think what you did was one of the most extraordinary things in all the years I've been on America's Got Talent," said longtime judge and executive producer Cowell, 61.