AGT Sneak Peek: Terry Crews Frightens Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum by Taking Part in Danger Act

Sofia Vergara is making her debut as a judge on America's Got Talent, and the acts will be taking her on a rollercoaster of emotions.

PEOPLE has an exclusive sneak peek at the season 5 premiere episode, during which the Modern Family actress, 47, will be introduced to an array of contestants, including street performer Muy Moi.

Demonstrating the sharpness of his knife, the performer easily chops a zucchini with swift hand movements, while Vergara can be heard shrieking "Oh no, no!" and squirming in her chair.

"It's very sharp, what is happening?!" fellow judge Heidi Klum asks as veteran panelist Howie Mandel says, "I don't know, but it's not good."

And the distress only intensifies as host Terry Crews approaches the judges with a hammer in hand. Matters turn worse when Moi opens his mouth wide directly above the sharp blade.

Then, an assistant places a concrete block on the back of Moi's neck as the corners of his mouth appear to be touching the carver.

Despite Vergara, who jumps up from her seat, and Simon Cowell audibly instructing against Crews to throw the hammer down, the Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor swings the heavy mallet in the air, motioning it towards the solid concrete block.

Viewers will have to wait until Tuesday's premiere to see the ending of Moi's audition and the audience's reaction. His act was one of the auditions filmed in front of a live audience in Pasadena, California, earlier this spring, before the coronavirus pandemic and federal stay-at-home guidelines forced AGT to eliminate an audience altogether and officially shut down production.

The show finished taping some of the auditions in an empty auditorium, and only judges Vergara, Cowell and Mandel were at the judges' panel. (Klum became ill and left filming in March, thus she was unable to shoot some audition episodes.)

"The acts were like, 'Is everything okay?' I actually had to talk to the acts. There were people who were nervous about comedy and danger acts in front of an empty room, asking, 'How am I going to look?' or 'How am I going to come off?' " Crews recalls to PEOPLE.

"I said, 'No one is here right now, but you're going to have the biggest audience ever because everyone is pretty much quarantined at home.' This is the one that everyone is going to be looking at, more than any. I said, 'In fact, this is your advantage,' " Crews remembers advising some of the show's contestants.

America's Got Talent premieres May 26 (at 8 p.m. ET) on NBC.