America's Got Talent Finalist Grandma Lee Dies at 85: 'Heaven Just Got a Whole Lot Funnier'

Image zoom Ethan Miller/Getty

Former America’s Got Talent finalist Grandma Lee has died. She was 85.

The comedian (née Francis Lee Strong) died Friday at an assisted living facility in Jacksonville, Florida — six months after falling in a Tampa hotel room and breaking her hip, TMZ reports.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Lee’s family told the outlet that she took her last breath with her two sons holding her hands after receiving supportive Facebook posts and texts from friends over the past few days.

“Heaven just got a whole lot funnier,” Lee’s family told the outlet.

RELATED: America's Got Talent Re-Opens Season 15 Auditions Online After Coronavirus Halts Production

Lee, whose death was not related to the coronavirus, competed on season 4 of AGT in 2009 and reached the finale, when she was eliminated.

“All my material is based on the truth,” she told PEOPLE that year. “I go up there and wing it. But I practiced it to myself. One of my sons will help and time me and say different things.”

Lee was born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. After losing her husband Ben Strong to cancer in May 1995, she began attending a local comedy workshop.

"Her goal on 'America's Got Talent' is to help older people realize that it's never too late to follow your dreams," a bio for the former contestant read.

Lee's family also said that they plan to hold a memorial once conditions related to the coronavirus pandemic allow them to.