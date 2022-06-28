Opera Singer Shocks America's Got Talent Judges with Céline Dion, Ariana Grande Impressions

New York soprano Merissa Beddows drew a standing ovation on America's Got Talent for her pitch-perfect routine, which also included impressions of Stevie Nicks, Snow White and more

Merissa Beddows is not your standard-issue opera singer!

The 23-year-old soprano wowed the judges and the audience on Tuesday night's America's Got Talent with a rendition of Somewhere Over the Rainbow — while simultaneously doing pitch-perfect impressions of Ariana Grande, Céline Dion, Stevie Nicks and more.

NBC dropped a sneak peek at the episode on the show's official YouTube page.

Though Beddows gets plenty of praise from judges Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara and Simon Cowell by the end of her performance, it didn't begin that way. In the clip, Cowell seemed less than thrilled to hear he'll be listening to an opera singer, whispering "Whoopee" in a sarcastic tone to Vergara under his breath.

But he and the rest of the panel's interest appeared to be piqued when Klum was handed a large box with six different names on it. "Heidi, I'd like to play a game," Beddows told the model. "This die has six of my most favorite impressions that I do on it. I'm going to begin singing 'Somewhere Over the Rainbow' as me, and then I'm going to ask you to give me a name."

Opera Singer Merissa Beddows Performs INCREDIBLE Impressions on America's Got Talent Credit: AGT

After singing the song in her own voice, Beddows seamlessly transitioned to a pitch-perfect impression of the first name Klum called out: Ariana Grande. In fact, she nailed Grande's distinctive lilting soprano that Cowell couldn't help but laugh at his own skepticism.

Beddows then sang as her own grandmother — an impression that drew laughs from the audience — before transitioning to Nicks, Dion, and Snow White.

She ended with a hilarious spoken-verse as Siri, catapulting the audience (and all four judges) into a standing ovation.

Viewers will have to wait until Tuesday night to see how Beddows does, and if she gets one of the coveted golden buzzers up for grabs.

Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Terry Crews, Sofia Vergara, Simon Cowell Credit: Trae Patton/NBC

Performing is nothing new for Beddows, who began singing as a young child. According to Broadway World, in 2014, she was one of 12 finalists nationwide for the prestigious Great American Songbook Vocal Academy and Competition, founded by singer Michael Feinstein.

She recently graduated from the Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia with a degree in voice, according to her alma mater, who proudly touted her America's Got Talent audition on the school's website.

Beddows' success comes at the same time as she is dealing with personal issues. She recently started a GoFundMe for her mother, who has been battling health problems. On the fundraising site, the singer wrote that she has been the sole caretaker of her mother after her father died and that she had to take a leave of absence from her conservatory at one point.

"I have been a caregiver and primary advocate to my mother since the age of 11," she posted. "My goal is to raise $25,000 to send my mom to a long-term facility where I know she will be in safe hands."

America's Got Talent might help with that. Among the prize package for winners is a a cash prize of $1 million.

New episodes of America's Got Talent air Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.