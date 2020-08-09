Simon Cowell had a "number of fusions and metal rod put into his back" during his surgery, a source told PEOPLE

AGT 's Sofia Vergara Says 'We Miss Our Boss' as Simon Cowell Has to Skip Filming After Back Surgery

America's Got Talent was filming on set, a day after Simon Cowell broke his back and underwent surgery.

On Sunday, judges Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum shared photos and videos from the Universal Studios stage. Both posted an Instagram photo in which they and fellow judge Howie Mandel pointed at Cowell's empty seat.

"We miss our boss!! Come back fast @simoncowell!!" the Modern Family alum, 48, captioned her post, along with ambulance emojis.

"Wishing you a speedy recovery @simoncowell ❤️🙏🏻," Klum, 47, wrote.

Meanwhile, on her Instagram Story, the model spoke about Cowell's absence. "Filming today for America's Got Talent and I'm here next to Simon's trailer," Klum said in one clip. "I just wanted to say I miss you Simon and get well soon."

Klum also shared a video of herself socially distanced on a tram with Vergara and Mandel as well as host Terry Crews.

Cowell, 60, will be participating in the filming of the Aug. 11 and Aug. 12 live show episodes.

On Saturday, Cowell fell off an electric bicycle in the courtyard of his Malibu house, his rep told PEOPLE exclusively.

The AGT executive producer was hospitalized and had back surgery shortly after. "Simon had surgery overnight and is doing okay this morning. It was a five-hour surgery and he has had to have a number of fusions and metal rod put into his back," a source told PEOPLE on Sunday.

"He landed on his back when he fell from the bike. The injuries are bad but he's also been told he was lucky," the source said.

On Saturday, his rep told PEOPLE: "Simon has broken his back and will be having surgery this evening. He hurt his back and was taken to the hospital. He's doing fine, he's under observation and is in the best possible hands."

The show's 15th season is scheduled to continue production delayed filming due to the coronavirus pandemic. Prior to his accident, Cowell filmed the Judge Cuts round in late June.