AGT : Singer Daneliya Tuleshova, 14, Shines with Cover of Jessie J's 'Who You Are' in Semifinals

The final semifinal round for season 15 of America's Got Talent will determine who is closer to winning the $1 million prize.

And singer Daneliya Tuleshova could become a finalist after her soulful rendition of "Who You Are" by Jessie J on Tuesday.

"That was spectacular! Your voice, the song, the suit," Sofia Vergara said.

"You can sing! You have the pipes ... You're absolutely incredible," Heidi Klum shared.

"I felt like I was at your concert. Just the way you're presenting yourself, the way you perform ... you're already a star," Howie Mandel added.

The 14-year-old from Kazakhstan previously wowed the judges and audiences with her audition performance of "Tears Of Gold" by Faouzia. And during the quarterfinal round, she sang an impressive cover of Harry Styles' hit "Sign of the Times."

Along with Tuleshova, the nine other semifinalists included dance duo BAD Salsa, daredevil Jonathan Goodwin, hand balancing act Bello Sisters, singer Kenadi Dodds, sword swallower Brett Loudermilk, mentalist Max Major, singer Celina, host Terry Crews' Golden Buzzer winner Voices of Our City Choir, singer Cristina Rae, and Golden Buzzer-winning dance group W.A.F.F.L.E. Crew.

Season 15 will conclude next Wednesday when a winner will be crowned during the scheduled finale.

With one week left in the season, the show has yet to announce whether judge Simon Cowell will return or make a cameo.

Cowell broke his back on Aug. 8 at his Malibu, California, home when he fell off an electric bike. Hours after the accident, he underwent surgery during which he had a "number of fusions and metal rod" put into his back, a source previously told PEOPLE.

During his five weeks of recovery at home, he missed the entire four weeks of live quarterfinals and two weeks of semifinals. Cowell's participation for the rest of season 15 has not been determined.

Singers Roberta Battaglia (who won Vergara's Golden Buzzer), Broken Roots and Archie Williams as well as aerial act Alan Silva and spoken word artist Brandon Leake were previously announced as the first five finalists.