AGT's Simon Cowell Is 'Walking Again' Days After Back Surgery, Source Says

"Simon's really happy Kelly Clarkson is standing in for him on AGT this week and grateful to her," a source tells PEOPLE

Simon Cowell is in “good spirits” as he recovers from his back injury, which required a five-hour surgery after falling off an electric bike at his Malibu, California, home on Saturday evening.

A source tells PEOPLE on Monday that the America's Got Talent judge and executive producer, 60, remains at the hospital but has already tended to his workload, just days after getting a number of fusions and a metal rod put into his back.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“He’s on his feet and walking around again as much as he can," the source says.

“He’s taking it easy but doing well,” the source shares, adding that “Simon is already back at work and he’s been working on email on his iPad and speaking to a few on his team.”

“He’s definitely not letting this slow down all the things he’s got going on,” the source explains.

Image zoom AGT

Cowell will miss this week's two live shows as AGT moves forward with production amid the coronavirus pandemic, which halted the season 15 filming schedule. The live quarterfinal rounds will take place over four weeks and will culminate on Sept. 23, when a winner will be crowned during the scheduled finale.

Though Cowell's attendance for filming is still to be determined, Kelly Clarkson will fill in for him this week. “Simon’s really happy Kelly is standing in for him on AGT this week and grateful to her,” the source says.

Cowell spoke out about his injury and accident on social media on Sunday, the same day his fellow AGT costars Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara and Terry Crews were taping on the Universal Studios Hollywood lot. “If you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time. I have broken part of my back,” Cowell wrote.

For more on Simon Cowell, pick up this week's issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday

The source tells PEOPLE that Cowell was at home with his girlfriend Lauren Silverman and their 6-year-old son Eric as well as Silverman's 14-year-old son Adam on Saturday when he fell. “Simon knew immediately when he landed that the injuries were serious and something was broken,” the source says.

“Lauren was able to drop some things he needed off to him briefly today but obviously because of COVID-19 and ensuring everyone there is safe, he isn’t having any visitors,” the source explains. “He’s said how incredible the doctors and nurses are.”

The source adds, “He knows how lucky he was with what happened.”