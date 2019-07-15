AGT's Simon Cowell Raves About Greatest Showman-Inspired Dog Act with Guest Judge Brad Paisley

It’s officially Judge Cuts on America’s Got Talent!

PEOPLE has the exclusive footage of the first 10 minutes of the Judge Cuts episode ahead of Tuesday’s show and country star Brad Paisley joins the panel!

With only seven acts advancing to the live shows, the 18 contestants must bring their A-game to show judges Simon Cowell, Julianne Hough, Howie Mandel and Gabrielle Union that they have what it takes to be crowned the season 14 winner.

Dog act Lukas Pratschker and Falco kick off the first round of Judge Cuts as they bring back their creative teamwork and various tricks, this time with a Greatest Showman-inspired act as a nod to one of Cowell’s favorite films.

The Austria native and his beloved Border Collie perform to the 2017 film’s anthemic single “This Is Me” as Lukas even takes part in the tricks by juggling.

And the choreography pays off as Paisley appears to be impressed by the duo.

RELATED: America’s Got Talent‘s Simon Cowell Could Be a Professional Dog Trainer, According to Howie Mandel

Image zoom Trae Patton/NBC

“It was great, really enjoyable. And Falco, I don’t know what he is paying you but you deserve me,” the singer jokes.

“It feels like you did more tricks. It feels like Falco brought his pet Lukas,” Mandel says.

“I think you got a lot better from the first audition and we loved the first audition,” Union shares, referencing the dog act’s Western-themed audition. “So way to go home, get even better and come out and wow us. Great job!”

RELATED: America’s Got Talent‘s Simon Cowell Donates Over $32.6K to Shut Down South Korean Dog Meat Farm

There’s only one way to know what kind of judge @BradPaisley will be. Tune in this Tuesday to find out! pic.twitter.com/IeyNofpcWz — America's Got Talent (@AGT) July 13, 2019

Hough couldn’t agree more. “You have something really special and your essence comes through. You deserve to be on stage,” the former Dancing with the Stars judge and champion says.

In the end, Cowell had nothing but praise for Lukas and Falco. “You couldn’t have done more to make me love this act,” he says. “I’ll be fighting for you.”

Will Lukas and Falco make it to the live rounds?

America’s Got Talent airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.