AGT's Terry Crews on Why He Was 'Floored' by His Golden Buzzer-Winning Act: 'Nothing Better'

Terry Crews is confident his Golden Buzzer-winning act will go all the way on America's Got Talent.

During the season 17 premiere on Tuesday, Crews, 53, gave away the first Golden Buzzer to Avery Dixon, a 21-year-old man from Atlanta, Georgia, who played the saxophone.

Dixon disclosed during his audition that he had been the target of "relentless" bullying growing up because his voice and appearance were different from that of his classmates.

"My elementary school nickname was 'Hammerhead' because I have these knots in my head because I was born premature," he explained. "And my vocal chords don't close all the way, so they make my voice sound really airy."

His story — and performance — moved the judges, but it was ultimately Crews who ended up pushing his Golden Buzzer for the saxophonist.

"There's no need to vote," Crews announced as he walked over to the judge's table. "Avery Dixon, you touched the heart of every human being in this building right now. And I want to tell you, man, you've been bullied all your life, but you tell every bully that you have a big brother named Terry Crews who is here, who's got your back, and all those bullies are gonna have to watch you succeed."

AMERICA'S GOT TALENT -- “Auditions” -- Pictured: Avery Dixon -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC) Avery Dixon | Credit: Trae Patton/NBC

Following the emotional moment, Crews opened up to PEOPLE about his Golden Buzzer-winning act and what prompted him to hit the coveted button.

"First of all, what I was looking for when I pushed my Golden Buzzer, was talent. The story, how many obstacles this person had to overcome, and the talent," he explained. "Because you can have one or the other, but you got to have both to get that golden buzzer."

"[Dixon] did not disappoint," he continued. "I was just floored."

AMERICA'S GOT TALENT -- “Auditions” -- Pictured: Terry Crews -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC) Terry Crews | Credit: Trae Patton/NBC

Crews was eager for Tuesday's episode to air, telling PEOPLE he couldn't "wait for the world to see it" and was confident fans would cry, just as he did after learning about Dixon's story.

"It's an incredible, incredible performance, [and] incredible act," he said, adding that he "definitely" believed Dixon could win the whole competition.

The saxophonist's big moment also reminded Crews of how grateful he is to be the host of such an impactful show.

"This show changed my life," he said. "I tell everyone — and my wife keeps telling me not to say this — but I would do this show for free. I would, because it's that wonderful. We're giving dreams away."

"You're creating overnight superstars. Someone's life is changed for the better," he added. "There's nothing better in entertainment. How many times in entertainment can you say you actually improved someone's life? It's so wonderful."

AMERICA'S GOT TALENT -- “Auditions” -- Pictured: Avery Dixon -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC) Avery Dixon | Credit: Trae Patton/NBC

As for Dixon, he tells PEOPLE that the moment not only changed his life, but reignited his love for music.

"Before I auditioned for AGT, I felt defeated. I had lost the confidence to play in front of a large audience and enjoy what I loved to do," Dixon says. "After I got the Golden Buzzer from Terry, I felt the love for my music come back. With the positive feedback from Mr. Cruz and the judges, I knew then that I had to start walking in my gift. I now know that the world is ready to receive all of me, and I now walk with my head held high. I currently play with a new passion that I thought I had lost."

Though it'll be some time before Dixon takes the stage again, he says he's looking forward to performing again — and hopefully, serving as an inspiration to others with similar struggles.

"I am excited about moving ahead in this competition [and] showing people who have been through some of the same situations or worse... that I'm on their side," he says. "I want them to know that here I stand, in their place, and they do have a voice now. And they too can be whatever they want to become and don't have to feel like they're nobody just because they're different. I want them to know that I stand right here for them."