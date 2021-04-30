AGT First Look: Watch Season 16 Acts in New Promo Featuring Reigning Champ Brandon Leake

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

PEOPLE has the exclusive first look at some of the season 16 America's Got Talent contestants in a promo narrated by season 15 champion Brandon Leake

The new season of America's Got Talent is almost here!

With summer just around the corner, NBC is getting ready for its lineup of new fan-favorite programming, including season 16 of the reality competition show. And in an exclusive promo, airing Saturday during The Kentucky Derby, PEOPLE has the first look at some of the upcoming AGT contestants.

Narrated by season 15 champion Brandon Leake, the footage features the first glimpse at many of the new acts auditioning in front of host Terry Crews and judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara, who excitedly pushes the Golden Buzzer for one lucky contender.

"It was all a dream. Hopes of large stages, roaring audiences, spotlights, cameras, action. The aspiration to be the main attraction, no matter the talent, either conventional or downright absurd," says Leake, who filmed his performance at The Coliseum in Los Angeles.

america's got talent Credit: courtesy america's got talent

"We've all fantasized of being immersed in the golden glow of when buzzers turn confetti, but the idea of the panel's judging eye will make one question: Can I fill these shoes?" he continues.

"And the answer is a resounding yes! Because what lies on this stage is the opportunity to turn crowds into thunder, opportunity into destiny. To take your talent and show the world America's Got Talent," concludes Leake, who was the first-ever spoken word artist to compete on the NBC franchise and the first-ever poet to be crowned champion.

Last season, minutes after his victory, Leake, a father of one from Stockton, California, told PEOPLE that bringing the art form of spoken word to the global stage was "more than any million-dollar prize could ever be," adding, "More than just opening a door to come on AGT and be able to compete for a championship, this right here is genuinely a moment in which spoken word got a chance to be on the forefront of the American conscious. And we won."

Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, Simon Cowell, and Terry Crews America’s Got Talent Credit: Trae Patton/NBC

Executive producer Cowell, 61, is back in his judges' chair after a mid-season hiatus in August 2020 due to his electric bike accident and hospitalization. Auditions for season 16 began in March in Pasadena, California, and were filmed with a limited audience in the venue due to COVID protocols.

"It's so exciting to be back, honestly it's so exciting to be anywhere. It's so exciting just to be out of the house," Mandel, 65, recently told PEOPLE about filming the new season.