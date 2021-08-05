America's Got Talent kicks off six weeks of live shows on Tuesday

AGT Will See 36 Acts Perform During Season 16 Live Shows — Including 1 Wildcard Chosen by Viewers!

The countdown is on for America's Got Talent's live shows.

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal that 36 acts will be performing at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles for host Terry Crews and judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum during the six weeks of live shows, beginning Tuesday.

Along with America's vote, the contestants — including singers, dancers, comedians, magicians and more — will be competing for the chance to win $1 million and the opportunity to perform at America's Got Talent Las Vegas LIVE, which debuts at Luxor Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas on Nov. 4.

For the first time ever, audiences will have the chance to choose which act will take the final slot in the season 16 live shows with AGT: America's Wildcard — a one-hour special hitting Peacock on Tuesday.

During the special, hosted by Crews, 53, "five acts who the judges could not decide on will take the stage and perform one more time," according to a release from NBC.

Fans can vote for their favorite act on Twitter (from Tuesday, Aug. 10 at 7 p.m. ET through Friday, Aug. 13 at 7 a.m. ET) and the winner will go on to perform during the Aug. 24 live show.

The series will also see several guest performances from AGT alums during the Wednesday results shows.

On Wednesday, Aug. 11, spoken word poet Brandon Leake (season 15 winner) and ventriloquist Darci Lynne (season 12 winner) will perform; singer Kodi Lee (season 14 winner) and mentalist duo The Clairvoyants (season 11) will return Wednesday, Aug. 18; and season 13 champion and America's Got Talent: The Champions winner Shin Lim, a magician, will be joined by violinist Lindsey Stirling (season 5) on Wednesday, Aug. 25.

See the full lineup of performances below.

Tuesday, Aug. 10

1aChord (Vocal Group)

Beyond Belief Dance Co. (Dance)

Dustin Tavella (Magician)

Gangstagrass (Band)

Gina Brillon (Comedian)

Jimmie Herrod (Singer)

Kabir Singh (Comedian)

Madilyn Bailey (Singer)

Matt Johnson (Escape Artist)

Peter Rosalita (Singer)

Sethward (Physical Comedy)

The Canine Stars (Animal Act)

Tuesday, Aug. 17

Aidan Bryant (Aerial Act)

Dokteuk Crew (Dance)

Johnny Showcase (Singer)

Josh Blue (Comedian)

Korean Soul (Vocal Group)

Northwell Nurse Choir (Choir)

Peter Antoniou (Mentalist)

Positive Impact (Acrobatic Group)

Shuffolution (Dance Group)

T.3 (Vocal Group)

Tory Vagasy (Singer)

Victory Brinker (Singer)

Tuesday, Aug. 24

ANICA (Singer)

Brooke Simpson (Singer)

ChapKidz (Dance)

Keith Apicary (Dance)

Klek Entos (Magician)

Léa Kyle (Quick Change)

Michael Winslow (Sound Effects)

Rialcris (Hand Balancing)

The Curtis Family C-Notes (Band)

UniCircle Flow (Unicycle Group)

World Taekwondo Demo. Team (Martial Arts)

America's Wildcard

Acts in Contention for AGT: America's Wildcard

Dylan Zangwill (Singer)

Matt Mauser (Singer)

Mike Goodwin (Comedian)

Patrick Kun (Magician)

Storm Large (Singer)