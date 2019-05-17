Gabrielle Union on the 'Beauty' of America's Got Talent: 'You Never Know What's Coming'

It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s the new cast of America’s Got Talent!

In PEOPLE’s exclusive first look of the behind-the-scenes footage from the superhero-themed season 14 trailer, longtime judges Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel are joined by newcomers Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough as well as new host Terry Crews.

In the trailer, Cowell acts as the captain who assembles the best team with the goal of finding a new hero (aka a new AGT champion). With a signal from Cowell, each celebrity gathers at his lair, with Hough using teleportation, Union using a time-traveling bookcase and Crews using his wings to fly.

“It’s fun and unexpected,” Union, 46, says of filming the trailer, adding, “That’s the beauty of AGT, you never know what’s coming.”

Image zoom Justin Lubin/NBC

As for the over-the-top storyline of the trailer and the hilarities that ensue, Cowell, 59, jokingly teases: “It is a reflection on the show. As I always say to Howie: don’t overact.”

Mandel, who will be celebrating his 10-year anniversary on AGT when season 14 premieres, says dressing up was the best part.

“I love wearing tights and capes around the house but to do it for a trailer at work makes it special,” he says.

RELATED: AGT‘s Simon Cowell Reveals What It Takes to Be a Champion: ‘If You’re Not Good, Just Give It Up’

Image zoom Justin Lubin/NBC

In February, NBC announced the new slate of celebrity panelists as Crews, Hough and Union replaced Tyra Banks, Mel B and Heidi Klum.

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor transitioned as host after emceeing AGT‘s spinoff The Champions earlier this year.

Image zoom Justin Lubin/NBC

“There are some weird stuff, some incredible things,” Hough previously said about what fans can expect this upcoming season. “There are some daring stuff, there were a lot of knives,” Union added.

“I literally said, ‘I’m literally down to do whatever as long as there are no knives,’ and then every single act had knives in it,” Hough shared.

Season 14 of America’s Got Talent premieres May 28.